A rally that propelled markets over the past few days took a breather on Tuesday, but with only three sessions left in 2021, stocks are still poised to close out a strong year. The S&P 500 (SP500) is up 27.4% YTD, and if an outsized rally ensues, it could possibly top 2019's advance of 28.9% for its best year since 2013 (when it gained 32.4%). At the current rate it would also come out ahead of the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND), which is up 23.1% for the year.

