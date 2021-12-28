ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Crews Rescue Hiker Hanging from Cliff in OR

By Associated Press
FireEngineering.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCORBETT, Ore. (AP) — Crews rescued a woman who slipped from the Multnomah Falls trail Monday in snowy conditions and was clinging to a tree root above a 300-foot (91-meter) cliff, Corbett Fire officials said. The fall was reported at about...

www.fireengineering.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Avalanche Traps Backcountry Skiers, Injuring 5 and Killing 1

A blustery morning turned to tragedy for six skiers in Washington state on Saturday. According to The Seattle Times, an avalanche on Crystal Mountain trapped the skiers around 10:50 a.m., and was first reported to ski patrol by witnesses. Though five skiers survived the snow, one could not be resuscitated and was confirmed dead. The Pierce County sheriff reported that despite the tragedy, ski operations across the resort would remain open since the avalanche had occurred in a backcountry region of the mountain known as Silver Basin.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KOLR10 News

Late-night rescue in Branson after victim falls off 30-foot cliff

BRANSON, Mo.– One person was left hospitalized last night after being rescued from an approximate 30-foot fall. At around 10:24 p.m. Saturday, Branson rescue crews responded to reports of a person who’d fallen off a cliff near Branson Hills Parkway and Highway 65. Crews were able to treat immediate injuries and transport them back up […]
BRANSON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Multnomah Falls#Hanging#Accident#Ap#Katu Tv#The Associated Press
bigislandnow.com

Rangers Rescue Lost Hiker on Maunakea

The University of Hawaiʻi Maunakea Rangers rescued a lost hiker in thick white-out conditions on the Humuʻula Trail at the 13,000 ft elevation on Tuesday, Dec. 21. According to a press release from UH-Hilo, the Rangers and fire and rescue personnel from the U.S. Army Pōhakuloa Training Center began trekking at around 7 p.m. for about a mile through heavy snow and sleet to locate the 64-year-old hiker.
HILO, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
NWS
CBS Sacramento

Search Continues For Missing Skier At Northstar; Tip Of Fresh Tracks Turns Out To Be From Bear

NORTHSTAR SKI RESORT (CBS13) — Search efforts are continuing for the skier who went missing at Northstar resort on Christmas. Rory Angelotta, 43, didn’t show up for Christmas dinner with his friends. He had told them that he was going to hit the slopes before meeting up with them, and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office says his ski pass was scanned at the Comstock lift that morning. There has been no sign of Angelotta ever since. Extreme weather conditions have hampered the search effort. Rescue crews have been using a Blackhawk helicopter with infrared cameras to try and find Angelotta. Tuesday night, Placer County authorities say searchers were out until after 9 p.m. after getting a tip about fresh tracks in a remote area near the mountain. However, those tracks turned out to be from a bear. The search for Rory Angelotta continues at Northstar Ski Resort.Last night, searchers were out until after 9 p.m. working a tip of fresh tracks in a remote area near the mountain.Unfortunately,the tracks belonged to a bear. #searchandrescue #PCSO #PlacerCounty pic.twitter.com/2anRWW2qGL — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) December 29, 2021 The search efforts are continuing on Wednesday, even as another round snow is expected to blanket the region.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Helicopter Crews Rescue 4 Hikers In A Week From Treacherous Ice House Canyon

MT. BALDY (CBSLA) — A San Bernardino County sheriff’s helicopter crew performed a hoist rescue Tuesday to help a Downey man who lost his footing while hiking the Ice House Canyon Saddle on Mt. Baldy – the fourth such rescue in less than a week. Authorities say 38-year-old Matthew Jaurequi was hiking with a friend when they encountered a thick patch of ice along the Ice House Canyon Saddle. Jaurequi lost his footing and began to slide, and when his friend tried to grab him, they both slid about 150 feet down the mountain. The unidentified friend used a cell phone to...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
WECT

Hiker rescued after fall on trail, hanging on by tree root

MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – The Corbett Fire Department said a woman fell off the trail at Multnomah Falls, clung to a root about 300 feet off the ground and was rescued by firefighters on Monday afternoon. The fire department said just after 2 p.m. Monday, it responded...
ACCIDENTS
14news.com

Crews make several high water rescues

W. KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Officials from Union and Daviess Counties are reminding people to avoid driving through high water. First responders in Union County say they rescued four people from high water in Waverly bottoms. The Masonville Fire Department says they responded to two calls on Sutherland Road where people...
ACCIDENTS
Woodlands Online& LLC

Local Crews Rescue Boy Trapped by Tornado Damage

THE WOODLANDS, TX - On Sunday, the office of County Judge Mark Keough was out continuing to do aerial surveys of the storm damage in the Cut and Shoot area from Saturday’s tornado. While on this project, a call came in of a 13-year-old who swam from the east to the west side of the San Jacinto River and was now unable to get to safety.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KOLO TV Reno

Rescue crews search for missing Northstar skier

TRUCKEE, Cal. (KOLO) - Law enforcement and Northstar Ski Patrol are looking for a missing skier who hasn’t been seen since Christmas Day. 43-year-old Rory Angelotta of Truckee was reported missing when he didn’t show up for a Christmas dinner with friends after skiing at Northstar. The Placer...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FireEngineering.com

One Killed, TX Firefighter Recovering After Collision

Dec. 27—WEATHERFORD — A Weatherford man was killed and a Greenwood VFD firefighter is recovering after a collision the day before Christmas Eve. A Greenwood brush truck and tanker were returning after clearing a large brush fire in the vicinity when the wreck occurred off Farm-to-Market Road 1884 in Parker County around 7:15 p.m. Dec. 23.
ACCIDENTS
KFDA

AFD crews rescue goats from San Jacinto fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo firefighters saved a number of goats this morning after a fire broke out in the San Jacinto neighborhood. Crews responded to a fire at 7:23 a.m. in the 700 block of S. Fairmont Street. Heavy smoke and fire were coming from the rear of the...
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy