Give the gift of Upstate New York this year. Here is a list of 19 different items from the region, and all of them are listed for sale on Amazon right now. What an eclectic selection. Something for fans of I Love Lucy, for fans of Upstate stock car races, for fans of Upstate foods like bagels and maple syrup, and so much more. So if you are in a pinch for your gift giving this year, go ahead...give the gift of Upstate New York!

SHOPPING ・ 12 DAYS AGO