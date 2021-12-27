ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Checking AOC's claim about Joe Manchin

Cover picture for the articleAfter Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said he could not support President...

Washington Post

How the left’s rage at Joe Manchin crystallizes the Democrats’ 2022 dilemma

From the moment Sen. Joe Manchin III started raising concerns about President Biden’s social spending bill, the outrage hurled at him from some fellow Democrats was pointed and personal. Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri said Manchin’s position was “anti-Black, anti-child, anti-woman and anti-immigrant.” Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota dismissed...
Imperial Valley Press Online

Defending Joe Manchin

In Washington, tax dollars get tossed around like Monopoly money, especially in times of crisis when politicians start talking about the need to expand the social safety net. During the worst parts of the pandemic, the political crowd couldn’t act fast enough to get money out the door, but they gave little to no thought about where it might end up. That’s a problem. We now know that close to $100 billion in emergency relief meant for those thrown out of work by the lockdowns ended up in the pockets of fraudsters.
Austin American-Statesman

Fact-check: Does Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez represent more people than Joe Manchin?

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: “I represent more, or just as many or more, people than Joe Manchin does.”. Here's why: After Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said he could not support President Joe Biden’s safety net bill, the Build Back Better Act, a leading House progressive, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, appeared on MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" and took aim at the senator.
Washington Times

Prodigy of the year: Joe Manchin

I have been thinking about who my man of the year might be this year. And, by the way, who my woman of the year might be also. Of course, times are changing fast. Possibly I should be thinking about who my transgender person of the year might be. It has been a complicated 2021, what with COVID-19, and not one but two Cuomos out of action, and finally all the geniuses that the Biden administration has brought to Washington. Why not just lump all genders into one category? How about the prodigy of the year?
Napa Valley Register

Commentary: I really didn't think he'd do it. But I was wrong about Joe Manchin's weak character

For months people have been saying to me — until I got sick of hearing it — that the Democrats in Congress are a mess, their own worst enemies. They're disorganized, divided and disloyal, my friends told me. Joe Manchin is an untrustworthy snake. That's why they're going to fail to pass President Biden's big climate, social spending and tax bill — and as a result they're going lose in the midterm election and possibly lose the White House as well in 2024.
Business Insider

Mitch McConnell says Joe Manchin 'feels like a man alone' in the Democratic party and has a lot in common with Republicans

Mitch McConnell said many Democrats don't align with Joe Manchin on policy positions. "He feels like a man alone," McConnell told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt. McConnell signaled that the Republicans would welcome Manchin if he chooses to switch parties. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday that there aren't...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Mitch McConnell: I’ve Spoken to Joe Manchin About Joining GOP

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) seems hellbent on getting Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) to jump ship to the Republican Party—and he’s let him know about it. “I’ve had this conversation with him off and on for a couple of years,” McConnell told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt Wednesday morning. “He feels like a man alone. If he were to join us, he’d be joining a lot of folks who have similar views on a whole range of issues.” He took it a step further, saying he has spoken to Manchin about keeping his chairmanship on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. “He, I’m sure, enjoys being char of the committee. It’s important to West Virginia,” he said. “And all of those things are things we’ve discussed.” While Manchin has said he has no intention of switching parties, if he were to flip, McConnell would regain the Senate and become the majority leader.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Joe Manchin's claim that the child tax credit will be used on drugs is misguided

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va, reportedly told colleagues privately in recent months that he believes his constituents would blow cash from the enhanced child tax credit on drugs instead of providing for their children. That belief would seem to factor into his attempt to strip the provision from President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill, a piece of legislation that would, among other things, extend those soon-to-expire monthly payments that began earlier this year. But the senator might find it sobering to consider data showing how much of a lifeline the tax credit has been for people receiving it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Midland Reporter-Telegram

What you need to know about Joe Manchin's hold on the Democratic agenda

When it became clear in January that President Joe Biden would be governing with a 50-50 Senate, where any one lawmaker had the power to sink any given measure, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., became a central player in Washington policymaking. Manchin had always shown a knack for putting himself in...
CONGRESS & COURTS

