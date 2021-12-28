ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Esports giant Riot settles discrimination case for $100M

Times Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Riot Games, the publisher behind esports giant “League of Legends," agreed...

IN THIS ARTICLE
