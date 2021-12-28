Ferrari views Leclerc and Sainz pairing 'as good as it gets'

Continuing our review of how all ten F1 teams fared in 2021, with a look at Alfa Romeo and drivers Kimi Raikkonen, Antonio Giovinazzi and Robert Kubica. Coming into this season, all the teams were caught on the horns of a dilemma when it came to deciding how much time and resources to spend on this isolated campaign, when the major consideration for everyone had to be the imminent introduction of new technical rules and regulations for 2022 and the tantalising opportunity this represents to make a quantum leap forward. For Alfa Romeo the choice was perhaps slightly more straightforward due to their poor performance last year, which saw them finish in eighth place on the constructors championship and a total of just eight points leaving them little to lose.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO