Motorsports

Ferrari views Leclerc and Sainz pairing 'as good as it gets'

By Andrew Lewin
f1i.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFerrari sporting director Laurent Mekies believes that the team has got very lucky with its current driver line-up of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. The pair have been very well matched and helped push Ferrari back into the top three in the constructors standings, with Sainz narrowly coming out ahead of...

f1i.com

