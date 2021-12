A fire damaged the exteriors and the front doors of Australia’s old parliament building in Canberra on Thursday during a demonstration for aboriginal sovereignty.Authorities said no one was injured in the fire and workers inside the building were evacuated soon after the fire broke out.The building has remained a historical and heritage site since the parliament moved to Capital Hill in 1988. The building was added to Australia’s national heritage list in 2006. Authorities had agreed to a small and traditional smoking ceremony as part of a peaceful protest but it soon got out of hand, according to the...

AUSTRALIA ・ 5 HOURS AGO