ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Benefits of Buying a Vacation Home in Turkey

By Andreea
impressiveinteriordesign.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen we think about where we’d like to spend most of our vacations, we think about a destination that has a gentle climate. There are a lot of ways we can go about this. We can choose a destination based on the season, or we can change it based on the...

www.impressiveinteriordesign.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bulgarian shoppers find bargains in Turkey as lira struggles

Bulgarian shoppers are crossing Turkey’s western border in packed cars and buses, taking advantage of a declining Turkish lira to fuel their own shopping sprees. Their first stop is the currency exchange and then it's off to the markets and grocery stores in the northwestern Turkish city of Edirne.On Christmas Eve, the city's Turkish marketplace was packed with shoppers from Bulgaria. Hatice Ahmedova said she left at 3 a.m. to get on a bus that would take her over the border to Edirne, exchanged 200 Bulgarian Levs to get 1,150 Turkish liras and began shopping.Gulfiye Osinova, 60, was also...
BUSINESS
Reuters

As inflation soars, Turkish newlyweds stock up on food and dream of travel

IZMIR, Turkey, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Ezgi and Cagri Bektas Dag hoped to travel and indulge in a few luxuries after getting married in May. Instead, the couple from Izmir in western Turkey are spending an increasing amount of their money - and spare time - stocking up on non-perishable food as they try to keep one step ahead of a plummeting lira currency and relentlessly rising inflation.
BUSINESS
Earth 911

Infographic: Reduce Home Energy Use While on Vacation

Before you leave home for a vacation, remember that your home still consumes energy when you’re away. From televisions to coffee makers, many appliances throughout your home continue to rack up the utility bill, even when you’re not using them. According to Save On Energy, the U.S. spends over $26 billion on wasted energy!
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Thrillist

Gorgeous Small Towns in Italy to Avoid the Crowds

It may not be your first thought, but Italy is actually an excellent destination to escape crowds—if you know where to look. The country has thousands of rural villages spread across the peninsula, many of them looking like gorgeous ruins or castles perched atop hills, where time seems to pass more slowly and peacefully.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Vacation Homes#Vacations#Turkish
BoardingArea

Marriott Needed Her Room & Moved All Her Stuff. Her Compensation Was…

Imagine being checked into your hotel for, I don’t know, say a business trip. You’re all unpacked and are a meeting when you notice you have a voice mail message:. “Hi this message is for Haley this is Kathy calling from the courtyard in Salt Lake City by the airport um I am so sorry to bug you we am just had a mess up with the rooms him and we need to get into your room that you had been checked into so we actually am moved your stuff down here to the desk um so when you get back just come down and get a key to a different room um I do apologize there was a little bit of a mixup in with the renovation they needed to get into the room that you had been checked into him if you have any questions or if you know anything just feel free to give us a call back the number is {redacted} once again I do apologize have a great day thanks bye…”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
The Guardian

My winter of love: I was on holiday with my boyfriend – and the B&B owner told me a horrifying home truth

Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Nashville News Hub

“I would do it again in a heartbeat”, Families spend their Christmas Eve rescuing elk from freezing cold river

When this brave man and his brother went out hunting for coyotes on Christmas Eve they saw something they’d never seen before. As they approached an icy Kettle River in northeast Washington they saw elk in the river. “One calf was already deceased before we started. Our best guess was that they had been there all night drowning, kicking each other, getting huge wounds from the ice.” his wife wrote on Facebook.
ANIMALS
yankodesign.com

This AI-enabled tiny home is the perfect budget-friendly prefab house for the urban city life!

Low-cost, prefabricated, and ready to live in homes are all the rage right now! And tiny home builder Nestron has jumped on the bandwagon with their latest AI-enabled home ‘Cube One’. Cube One is a 156 square foot home perfect for all kinds of residents – from single youngsters to large families. The value for money home has been equipped with built-in furnishings, voice-controlled tech, and a galvanized steel shell that not only lends it a sci-fi feel but also protects it from extreme temperatures and natural disasters. Starting at $30,000, the Cube One can be shipped to any location in the world, and will be ready for you to move into from the moment it arrives!
HOME & GARDEN
Reuters

Italy's restaurants cry for help as COVID bites into New Year bookings

ROME, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Italian restaurant and club owners are seeking urgent government support due to increased cancellations prompted by a surge in coronavirus infections, they said in a statement on Wednesday. Business group Fipe-Confcommercio said the growing number of cases and the quarantine rules imposed on close contacts...
RESTAURANTS
AFP

Lebanon seizes Captagon shipment in fake oranges

A shipment of fake oranges hid millions of Captagon pills intercepted by Lebanese authorities, the interior minister said Wednesday, in the latest regional seizure of the stimulant drug. Customs officers seized "nearly nine million Captagon tablets" at Beirut's port, Bassam Mawlawi said at a press conference, noting that the cargo was heading for a Gulf country. Captagon is an amphetamine-type stimulant manufactured mostly in Lebanon and Syria. Much of it is bound for illegal recreational use in Saudi Arabia. A customs officer confirmed to AFP that this cargo was en route to Kuwait.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

British family denied entry to Tahiti after 20-hour journey due to France travel ban

A British family was denied entry to the holiday island of Tahiti and detained for six days before being deported - due to France’s current ban on UK travellers.Steve Goode and his partner Charlotte were embarking on a £15,000 dream holiday to the exclusive Polynesian island, and only realised on arrival that they were barred from entering the country.Travelling with their six-month-old daughter, the Goodes had left London on 17 December - just a day after France announced its travel ban on all British visitors but those with an “essential reason” for entry.They flew to Los Angeles, where they spent...
TRAVEL
WOKV

Officials promise groceries for Xi'an residents in lockdown

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — Chinese officials promised steady deliveries of groceries to residents of Xi’an, an ancient capital with 13 million people that is under the strictest lockdown of a major Chinese city since Wuhan was shut early last year at the start of the pandemic.
CHINA
WNCT

Publix grocery chain starts offering paid parental leave

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — The Publix grocery store chain will start offering paid parental leave to employees who are new parents, company officials announced Wednesday. Eligible full-time and part-time workers will be able to take off the time during the first year of the birth or adoption of a child, starting with the new year, […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
newschain

Britons living in EU banned from driving across France to reach homes

British citizens have been banned from driving across France to homes in other European Union countries, according to a Channel Tunnel train operator. Eurotunnel Le Shuttle, which transports vehicle-carrying trains between Dover and Calais, said the decision was made by the French government. Non-essential travel from the UK to France...
LIFESTYLE
WOKV

Low-vaccinated Eastern Europe braces for omicron surge

SIBIU, Romania — (AP) — As the fast-spreading coronavirus variant omicron rages through Western Europe, officials and experts in low-vaccinated Eastern Europe anticipate a post-holiday explosion of COVID-19 cases in much of the region. Many countries in Eastern Europe only recently emerged from infection waves that put a...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy