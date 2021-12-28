ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

I-29 Moo University to present dairy forage rations webinar

farmforum.net
 1 day ago

The next installment of the I-29 Moo University 2022 Dairy Webinar Series will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 5 with a focus on feeding higher forage rations.

www.farmforum.net

