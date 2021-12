Gold markets went back and forth on Monday, as it looks like we are threatening the $1820 level. If we can break that level, then the gold market is very likely to continue going higher as it has been a somewhat reliable resistance barrier over the last couple of months. If we can clear $1820, then I anticipate that the market will go looking towards the $1850 level rather quickly, followed by the $1875 level.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO