BRIDGER VALLEY — Both LHS and MVHS varsity basketball teams went up against contenders across the class line at the Flaming Gorge Classic last week in Sweetwater. Games were played around the schools in Green River and Rock Springs. All teams had to be up-and-ready to take on opponents they won’t see during the regular conference season. But, these games give teams a good look at what the talent might be and the skills they need to sharpen to be the one to walk off the hardwood with the W marked on their record.

BRIDGER, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO