Governor signed Order to keep Unit two of Jim Bridger Power Plant operating

Next month, Governor Gavin Newsom wants legislation introduced in the next session of the state legislature to crack down on assault rifles and ghost guns. Specifically, he wants to use the strategy behind Texas’ abortion law to enable citizens to sue anyone who makes or sells assault rifles and ghost guns in the state. Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court let stand a Texas law that enables private citizens to sue anyone who aids in an abortion. Governor Newsom says he wants to empower citizens to help tackle the sale of assault rifles. As an extra incentive, the governor wants anyone who sues — and wins — to be awarded ten-thousand dollars.

POLITICS ・ 16 DAYS AGO