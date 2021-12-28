Rather Cold in the basins today; Partly Sunny

All of our mountain resorts have seen some nice additions to their bases over the last few days, and it looks like the snowfall is going to continue. Windy conditions and some fog will reduce visibility through the week, so a little extra caution would be advised ... both on the slopes and the drive to them. Partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures will be waiting for you this weekend. Winter driving conditions are expected in the Cascades, so keep an eye on the road reports.

