Rather Cold in the basins today; Partly Sunny

Active weather will be in store for the remainder of the year with a few chances for wintery precipitation. Light snow is possible across northcentral and northeast Kansas Wednesday morning, but accumulations will be minimal to light. New Year's Eve and New Year's Day will bring our next chance for precipitation with the possibility of accumulating snow Friday night into Saturday afternoon.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday. The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 1 AM to 7 PM tomorrow (Dec. 30, 2021). Forecasters expect 1 to 4 inches of new snow to fall Thursday. Motorists should again plan on slippery road conditions. Slow...
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Let’s start this here weather story with a Haiku:. Speaking for both the year and the weather pattern, it’s out with the old and in with the new. A strong cold front, by far the strongest of the season, is about to knock our socks off. That’s bad news because you’ll need those socks along with heavy coats, mittens, sweaters, scarfs or anything else to keep warm with by Saturday evening and lasting all the way through Monday.
If you’re looking for the sun this week, I think you’re out of luck -- 2021 is ending on a cloudy and unsettled note with lots of clouds and a couple of weak systems, which will bring a few rain showers south and snow showers north the next couple of days with temperatures progressively getting milder each day.
All of our mountain resorts have seen some nice additions to their bases over the last few days, and it looks like the snowfall is going to continue. Windy conditions and some fog will reduce visibility through the week, so a little extra caution would be advised ... both on the slopes and the drive to them. Partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures will be waiting for you this weekend. Winter driving conditions are expected in the Cascades, so keep an eye on the road reports.
Temperatures will reach a high of only 37 today, as a cloud cover is moving into the region from the southwest, according to the National Weather Service. Some light snow may be possible north of the Kansas City area, with a slight chance for light freezing drizzle in central and north central areas of the state. However, there is no precipitation in the forecast for the Kansas City metropolitan area today.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Today will be cold with below average temperatures expected for much of the area. There is a chance of flurries and light snow showers in parts of Southern Nebraska and Northern Kansas. Milder Thursday before the coldest air of the season so far moves in this weekend.
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- During the morning Wednesday, temperatures were in the single digits to lower 20s with clear to partly cloudy skies. Winds were out of the west about 5 to 15 mph and dew points on the slightly dry side. During the day Wednesday, temperatures will only...
Today is expected to be partly sunny for much of Northern California. There might be a few scattered rain and snow showers this morning but today will likely be sunny this afternoon. According to the National Weather Service in Eureka, “Cold temperatures are forecast across northwest California tonight and into...
The coldest air will retreat a bit today allowing a quick warm-up into the 20s before another cold shot brings high temperatures back down into the single digits tomorrow. Wind chills stay below zero for a good portion of the area today, so use caution if you head outside. Layer up and limit your time outdoors.
Hot and muggy weather continues before a huge cold front arrives Sunday.
WWLTV’s Meteorologist Payton Malone says, “We will finish 2021 with unseasonably warm weather before winter returns on Sunday. Thursday and
An arctic outbreak has sent temperatures tumbling, from the Northwest through the Great Basin. Temperatures will generally be 10-20 degrees below average, however, the coldest locations in Montana and North Dakota could be as much as 40 degrees below average. Wind chill alerts have been issued across these regions, where...
Comments / 0