Environment

Rather Cold in the basins today; Partly Sunny

By News Director
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleScattered snow showers will fall in the west. Otherwise it will be cold today with...

JC Post

Snow is possible Friday night and Saturday

Active weather will be in store for the remainder of the year with a few chances for wintery precipitation. Light snow is possible across northcentral and northeast Kansas Wednesday morning, but accumulations will be minimal to light. New Year's Eve and New Year's Day will bring our next chance for precipitation with the possibility of accumulating snow Friday night into Saturday afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
masonwebtv.com

Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday. The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 1 AM to 7 PM tomorrow (Dec. 30, 2021). Forecasters expect 1 to 4 inches of new snow to fall Thursday. Motorists should again plan on slippery road conditions. Slow...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS DFW

Prepare To Hunker Down As The Strongest Cold Front Of The Season Moves Into North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Let’s start this here weather story with a Haiku:. Speaking for both the year and the weather pattern, it’s out with the old and in with the new. A strong cold front, by far the strongest of the season, is about to knock our socks off. That’s bad news because you’ll need those socks along with heavy coats, mittens, sweaters, scarfs or anything else to keep warm with by Saturday evening and lasting all the way through Monday.
TEXAS STATE
nbcboston.com

Cloudy and Cold This Week, Chance of Snow on Sunday

If you’re looking for the sun this week, I think you’re out of luck -- 2021 is ending on a cloudy and unsettled note with lots of clouds and a couple of weak systems, which will bring a few rain showers south and snow showers north the next couple of days with temperatures progressively getting milder each day.
ENVIRONMENT
KTVZ

Cold today

All of our mountain resorts have seen some nice additions to their bases over the last few days, and it looks like the snowfall is going to continue. Windy conditions and some fog will reduce visibility through the week, so a little extra caution would be advised ... both on the slopes and the drive to them. Partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures will be waiting for you this weekend. Winter driving conditions are expected in the Cascades, so keep an eye on the road reports.
ENVIRONMENT
wyandottedaily.com

Weather turns cold today

Temperatures will reach a high of only 37 today, as a cloud cover is moving into the region from the southwest, according to the National Weather Service. Some light snow may be possible north of the Kansas City area, with a slight chance for light freezing drizzle in central and north central areas of the state. However, there is no precipitation in the forecast for the Kansas City metropolitan area today.
ENVIRONMENT
1011now.com

Cold with a chance of snow today

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Today will be cold with below average temperatures expected for much of the area. There is a chance of flurries and light snow showers in parts of Southern Nebraska and Northern Kansas. Milder Thursday before the coldest air of the season so far moves in this weekend.
LINCOLN, NE
Q2 News

Not as cold, Afternoon snow

The coldest air will retreat a bit today allowing a quick warm-up into the 20s before another cold shot brings high temperatures back down into the single digits tomorrow. Wind chills stay below zero for a good portion of the area today, so use caution if you head outside. Layer up and limit your time outdoors.
BILLINGS, MT
Fox News

Chilly weather forecast to impact Northwest, Great Basin

An arctic outbreak has sent temperatures tumbling, from the Northwest through the Great Basin. Temperatures will generally be 10-20 degrees below average, however, the coldest locations in Montana and North Dakota could be as much as 40 degrees below average. Wind chill alerts have been issued across these regions, where...
ENVIRONMENT

