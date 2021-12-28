ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

More than 10,000 Birds Counted in Christmas Bird Count

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sanibel-Captiva Audubon Society conducted its annual Christmas Bird Count on Sunday, Dec. 18 with 108 participants counting a total of 10,869 birds comprised of 96 different species. The results of the San-Cap count will be reported to the National...

