More than 10,000 Birds Counted in Christmas Bird Count

Iowans still have opportunities to participate in the 122nd annual Christmas Bird Count, coordinated by the Audubon Society, which continues until Jan. 5. The counts are conducted in specific 30-mile diameter circles where volunteers count every bird seen or heard within the circle during a 24-hour period. Iowa has 39 of these circles, primarily along the border rivers and in the larger cities, and each circle usually has a minimum of 10 volunteers and a count coordinator who helps to organize the volunteers, collects the data, tabulates the counts and submits it to the Audubon Society. Existing survey circles and contacts for volunteers can be found online. Anyone can add a count circle to an area that doesn’t have one as long as they meet the criteria and secure the volunteers.

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO