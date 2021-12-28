ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tuesday morning brings more clouds and a few showers

By Chelsea Simmons
wtva.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOut the door this morning we are still seeing a lot of clouds and a few light showers to misty conditions. We will continue to see more areas of low pressure and some fronts try to push into our area over the next several days. We will see unseasonably...

www.wtva.com

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

Snow is possible Friday night and Saturday

Active weather will be in store for the remainder of the year with a few chances for wintery precipitation. Light snow is possible across northcentral and northeast Kansas Wednesday morning, but accumulations will be minimal to light. New Year's Eve and New Year's Day will bring our next chance for precipitation with the possibility of accumulating snow Friday night into Saturday afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS DFW

Prepare To Hunker Down As The Strongest Cold Front Of The Season Moves Into North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Let’s start this here weather story with a Haiku:. Speaking for both the year and the weather pattern, it’s out with the old and in with the new. A strong cold front, by far the strongest of the season, is about to knock our socks off. That’s bad news because you’ll need those socks along with heavy coats, mittens, sweaters, scarfs or anything else to keep warm with by Saturday evening and lasting all the way through Monday.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tornado Warning#Wtva Weather
spectrumlocalnews.com

Unusually warm late December temperatures could lead to stormy weather

Since Christmas Day, it has felt more like spring across North Carolina. The unusually warm weather is expected to continue through at least New Year's Day. The near record warmth across the state may now fuel a few chances for storms over the next several days. The first threat for...
ENVIRONMENT
WAVY News 10

Blog: Spring-like with rain arriving tonight

Another warm and unusual late December day and as the stretch of unsettled weather continues over the next few days, our rain chances increase. Things will remain warm into the New Year, but if you’re wondering where winter is, don’t fret, it comes crashing back next week. Temperatures...
ENVIRONMENT
nbcboston.com

Cloudy and Cold This Week, Chance of Snow on Sunday

If you’re looking for the sun this week, I think you’re out of luck -- 2021 is ending on a cloudy and unsettled note with lots of clouds and a couple of weak systems, which will bring a few rain showers south and snow showers north the next couple of days with temperatures progressively getting milder each day.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
wtae.com

Clouds and a few isolated showers on Thursday

There will be lingering clouds tonight. More clouds and a few isolated showers on Thursday. Remaining mild on New Years' Eve Day with temps reaching the mid-50s. The rain shower chance will increase after midnight into New Years' Day. The first day of 2022 looks rainy but still mild. It...
ENVIRONMENT
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Colder start Wednesday, eyeing a Saturday system

Be ready for a much colder start to the day now that a cold front has completed its passage. Winds are not too strong but are enough to bring wind chills down to the single digits. This frigid morning will lead to a chilly afternoon with highs in the 30s and 40s. One or two spots could sneak into the 50s farther south.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC6.com

Light mix this morning, clouds this afternoon

Light rain and snow falling across the area this morning. For the most part, temperatures are above freezing but some spots farthest inland may be a little slippery so be careful. This afternoon will be mostly cloudy and seasonable with highs in the low 40s. Tonight stays mostly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 30s.
ENVIRONMENT
WNEM

A few more flakes tonight

We'll see a few more flakes tonight before some quiet weather to end 2021. Another round of snow showers is on the way overnight, but this will not be like the snow we picked up on Tuesday evening. This time around, we'll be looking at little more than a few isolated flurries or light snow showers that will put down a dusting of snow at most. Still, you can expect some slick spots on the roads where these snow showers track, so stay alert if traveling overnight or on Thursday morning!
ENVIRONMENT
brproud.com

Wednesday Morning Forecast: Afternoon showers and storms

Today: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs get to the low 80s. Tonight: Cloudy. Lows near 64. Tomorrow: Warmer and afternoon storms. Highs near 80. Temperatures get to the upper 70s and a few low 80s. A few showers and storms are possible for...
ENVIRONMENT
WNEM

A few more flakes tonight

We'll see a few more flakes tonight before some quiet weather to end 2021. Another round of snow showers is on the way overnight, but this will not be like the snow we picked up on Tuesday evening. This time around, we'll be looking at little more than a few isolated flurries or light snow showers that will put down a dusting of snow at most. Still, you can expect some slick spots on the roads where these snow showers track, so stay alert if traveling overnight or on Thursday morning!
ENVIRONMENT
WNEM

A few more flakes tonight

We'll see a few more flakes tonight before some quiet weather to end 2021. Another round of snow showers is on the way overnight, but this will not be like the snow we picked up on Tuesday evening. This time around, we'll be looking at little more than a few isolated flurries or light snow showers that will put down a dusting of snow at most. Still, you can expect some slick spots on the roads where these snow showers track, so stay alert if traveling overnight or on Thursday morning!
ENVIRONMENT
wtva.com

Severe weather possible for Wednesday afternoon

A tornado watch is issued for almost all of our Mississippi counties until 7PM Wednesday evening. Through the day and into the evening will see a good chance for some scattered to patchy rain and thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms will be on the heavy and hefty side at times....
ENVIRONMENT
WTRF

A few scattered showers around for Thursday morning

TONIGHT: It just feels like a broken record, right? The weather the past several days has been grey and gloomy with chances for rain. The trend continued today, and it will likely continue tomorrow. The mild air stuck around though, as max temperatures were back in the lower 50s. Winds have not been too prominent either. Tonight, we could see a return of rain showers. Currently the system is moving into the TN river valley with a swath of rain starting to encroach the mountain state. We should stay clear of widespread rain, however our southern counties are starting to see some light rain/mist. This could continue on through the overnight hours. Overnight temps dip down towards the lower 40s with a warming trend likely by the AM commute. Some patchy fog is also possible as well.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy