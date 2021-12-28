Tuesday morning brings more clouds and a few showers

TONIGHT: It just feels like a broken record, right? The weather the past several days has been grey and gloomy with chances for rain. The trend continued today, and it will likely continue tomorrow. The mild air stuck around though, as max temperatures were back in the lower 50s. Winds have not been too prominent either. Tonight, we could see a return of rain showers. Currently the system is moving into the TN river valley with a swath of rain starting to encroach the mountain state. We should stay clear of widespread rain, however our southern counties are starting to see some light rain/mist. This could continue on through the overnight hours. Overnight temps dip down towards the lower 40s with a warming trend likely by the AM commute. Some patchy fog is also possible as well.
