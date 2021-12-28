How Technology Can Relieve an Under-Pressure Supply Chain

The effects of the global microchip shortage are expected to remain throughout the first half of 2022, according to a new report from Automotive News. The publication recently spoke to experts from the European semiconductor industry, including STMicroelectronics – a major French-Italian chip manufacturer that’s currently building a new chip manufacturing plant (referred to as ‘fabs’) near Milan, Italy. The company’s head of quality and manufacturing, Orio Bellezza, said the company began investing in the new plant back in 2018 as it anticipated an uptick in demand for semiconductor chips. The plant is just now beginning to receive machinery to produce silicon wafers and semiconductor chips, with the facility set to produce its first chips in the first quarter of next year. Automotive customers are not expected to receive chips from this facility until late 2023.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO