Food & Drinks

How Technology Can Relieve an Under-Pressure Supply Chain

By Max Versace
foodlogistics.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a year that many kids (and their parents) will remember as chaotic, stressful and sad, the holidays are a beacon of light, with many excited for a season of celebration and cheer. As. However, there are still several challenges to overcome. The pandemic damaged supply chains to the...

www.foodlogistics.com

Benzinga

Supply Chain Crisis Being Felt In Cannabis Industry, Vapes And Pre Rolls Likely Affected Soon

As the global supply chain encounters massive shortages, getting basic materials like ceramics, stainless steel and computer chips from China has gotten difficult and is now about to hit the U.S. cannabis industry, reported Bloomberg. The cannabis industry has so far been shielded from supply-chain woes because most of it is hyper-local. But state-specific supply chains can only protect the industry for so long.
AGRICULTURE
electrek.co

Graphite will be in deficit from 2022 – here’s what EV battery makers need to do to secure the critical mineral

As the electric car revolution ramps up, so does the need for critical minerals used in batteries, such as graphite. According to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, there will be a global graphite deficit starting in 2022, and demand from the battery sector is expected to rise 30% annually until 2030. The US has no manufacturing plants that can supply automotive-grade graphite at scale. Meanwhile, China controls 84% of the global supply. Electrek spoke with Don Baxter, CEO of Ceylon Graphite, about how graphite is used in EVs, the supply chain issue, and how EV battery manufacturers can successfully source the vital mineral.
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Oilon: HVAC Industry Leader Goes With Environmentally Friendly Heat Pump Technology Developed in Finland

LAHTI, Finland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2021-- Oilon, the Finnish energy and environmental technology company, has signed a collaboration agreement withTrane ®, a leading global provider of indoor comfort solutions and services and a brand of Trane Technologies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215005409/en/. In November...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
gmauthority.com

Microchip Shortage Expected To Remain Well Into 2022

The effects of the global microchip shortage are expected to remain throughout the first half of 2022, according to a new report from Automotive News. The publication recently spoke to experts from the European semiconductor industry, including STMicroelectronics – a major French-Italian chip manufacturer that’s currently building a new chip manufacturing plant (referred to as ‘fabs’) near Milan, Italy. The company’s head of quality and manufacturing, Orio Bellezza, said the company began investing in the new plant back in 2018 as it anticipated an uptick in demand for semiconductor chips. The plant is just now beginning to receive machinery to produce silicon wafers and semiconductor chips, with the facility set to produce its first chips in the first quarter of next year. Automotive customers are not expected to receive chips from this facility until late 2023.
ELECTRONICS
gcaptain.com

Container Shortage Sparks Experiment to Ship Coffee In Bulk

In the coffee trading world, a ship steaming across the Atlantic Ocean is garnering a lot of attention. A break-bulk vessel named Eagle has wound its way from Lampung in Sumatra, through the Mediterranean and is now headed for New Orleans. Transporting robusta coffee bags stacked in its hold to the U.S. — where roasters are starved of supply — it’s one of the first shipments of this kind in over 20 years.
INDUSTRY
adafruit.com

How the Supply Chain Crisis Unfolded

When talking about a supply chain it’s handy to use a flow chart. As such when talking about the supply chain crisis the New York Times put together this concise flow chart. The turmoil has revealed how the need to ship surgical masks to West Africa from China can have a cascading effect on Ford’s ability to put back-up cameras on its cars at factories in Ohio and delay the arrival of Amazon Prime orders in Florida in time for the holidays.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
foodlogistics.com

From Bad to Worse to Better: It Will Always be a Game of Supply vs. Demand

When 2021 hit, the world was ready for the New Year. Even if it brought with it a New Normal -- new way of doing business, a new way to shop for groceries and more -- the turning of the calendar meant putting a year of supply chain disruptions, restaurant closures and constant pivoting behind us.
RETAIL
Electronic Engineering Times

How Supply Chain Mapping Mitigates Disruption

Rapidly evolving technology, cloud adoption, and enterprise networks have made mapping cost effective, scalable, and rapidly achievable. Supply chain disruptions are a fact of life. Over the last decade we’ve seen catastrophic earthquakes, flooding, nuclear disasters, and fires; all have blindsided supply chains. But it’s not all doom and gloom, especially if we learn from them.
SOFTWARE
foodlogistics.com

Supply Chains in Grim State. What’s Next?

Lately, anywhere you go, the supply chain is all anyone can talk about. “Did you hear the news? There’s millions of ships stuck at bay.” Or, “I’ve been looking everywhere for my specific ice cream variety and can’t find it.” Or, “all of the restaurants by me are closing early and are no longer delivering in my area. Can you believe it?”
INDUSTRY
newhope.com

Inflationary pressure hits nutrition supply chain

Our years of a smooth-sailing economy are over: inflation is back with a vengeance, rising faster and lasting longer than most economists had predicted. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index climbed steadily each month of 2021 before dipping slightly in August. Then in September, it boomeranged back up, increasing 5.4% over the year prior.
BUSINESS
Forbes

How To Prepare And Support Frontline Retail Workers Amid Supply Chain Chaos

CEO & Co-Founder of WorkJam, the Digital Workplace Platform leaders choose to unlock productivity and value from their frontline workforces. From the record-high number of cargo ships stuck off the California coast to nationwide labor shortages, bottlenecks in the supply chain are creating chaos for retailers this holiday shopping season.
RETAIL
airwaysmag.com

How Supply Chain Challenges Impact Commercial Aviation

MIAMI – The global supply chain is in a state of disarray, plagued with disruptions, delays, shortages, and beyond. It has certainly kept everyone on their feet, and it has affected nearly every industry from automotive and consumer electronics to commercial aviation. Dealing with those supply chain challenges is no small feat.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
andnowuknow.com

United Fresh Comments on Transportation and Agriculture Departments’ Efforts to Relieve Supply Chain Disruptions

WASHINGTON, DC - Here at ANUK, we’ve been keeping a close eye on the supply chain hurdles and the actions the United States government has taken to alleviate the challenges. As we reported last month, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and their administration announced a set of concrete steps to help the U.S. ports, waterways, and freight networks. The government is continuing to focus on these issues as the U.S. Department of Transportation and U.S. Department of Agriculture hosted a roundtable discussion last week. In response, the United Fresh Produce Association voiced its support of the initiatives.
AGRICULTURE
thegazette.com

Supply chain issues change how we buy and sell cars

Early on during the pandemic, automakers closed manufacturing plants, citing — along with concern for workers’ health — a drop in consumer demand. Why make new cars if no one was traveling anywhere?. They canceled orders for components, too, including for the all-important semiconductors. That dearth of...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
foodlogistics.com

How the Supply Chain Crisis Drives Digital Transformation for Trucking Industry

It isn’t hard to pinpoint the biggest disruptor over the past 18 months. While all industries have endured the impact of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), some industries bore the brunt of the downturn more than others. The logistics and transportation industry continues to feel the effects of supply chain issues, and businesses and consumers have taken note.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

