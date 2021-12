Valve has revealed this year’s best-selling games and top new releases in Steam’s yearly “The Best of 2021” lists. Ranging from games that are over 10 years old to new releases that have quickly risen to the top of the charts, this year’s “best of” lists include the best-selling games, as well as the most played, the top new releases, and some specific categories such as the best in VR and the best controller games. But it’s the “top sellers” list that generally lets players and industry experts know which titles were the most successful.

