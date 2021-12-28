ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns Daily Newswire 12/28: Playoff Paths, Baker Ruminations, and Baking Cakes

By Barry McBride
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“Watching the tape”. It’s a phrase used by everyone from those involved with the team (remember Hue Jackson?) to the very fringes of the media periphery. A handful of people like our own Jake Burns and Jon Stephanson have turned it into an art form while many, many try to follow...

FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe: Baker Mayfield should opt in his fifth-year option; I can't give him Josh Allen money I UNDISPUTED

Injuries and turnovers have halted Baker Mayfield's season that started with Super Bowl buzz. With two games remaining, the Cleveland Browns still has a shot at winning the AFC North, but now there's also rumors that the franchise could be in the market for a quarterback upgrade this offseason. Shannon Sharpe discusses what the Browns should do with Baker in the offseason.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Wife’s Troubling Admission

This season has been one to forget for Baker Mayfield. The former No. 1 overall pick has dealt with a plethora of injuries and hasn’t been able to put up impressive numbers. Mayfield’s play this season has drawn a lot of criticism. Some of it is warranted, but there’s a line that fans shouldn’t cross. Unfortunately, there are a few fans taking things way too far.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Baker Mayfield Said Tuesday

Baker Mayfield had an abysmal performance on Christmas Day against the Green Bay Packers, tossing four interceptions in a heartbreaking loss. Despite that result, Mayfield isn’t giving up hope on the 2021 season. On Tuesday morning, Mayfield posted a positive message on social media regarding the final two weeks...
NFL
FanSided

Baker Mayfield received death threats after Browns loss to Packers

Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily, revealed on her Instagram story that the Cleveland Browns quarterback has received death threats. The Cleveland Browns were close to potentially pulling out an upset win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 16, but ultimately lost 24-22. After the loss, quarterback Baker Mayfield has been subject to heinous messages from individuals.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ ‘aggressive’ request to Matt LaFleur

The Green Bay Packers held on late once again on Christmas Day to beat the Cleveland Browns, 24-22. The win improved the Packers’ record to 12-3, best in the NFL. However, things have got really close lately. The last two games saw the Packers almost blow double-digit second-half leads. They have been very aggressive early in games, but have struggled to put teams away.
NFL
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Has 5-Word Message Amid His Struggles

To put it mildly, the 2021 season has been a nightmare for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield has dealt with multiple shoulder issues throughout the year. He’s missed one game due to the injuries, and has seen his play affected when he has been on the field. In...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Colin Cowherd: Browns Will Never Overcome Baker Mayfield's Lack of Talent

Colin Cowherd: “Kevin Stefanski is a very good play-caller but I think he’s in danger of losing the locker room as he keeps selling them on Baker. If you switched Baker with Aaron Rodgers last game, Cleveland wins 42-7. They have five Pro Bowlers and four Pro Bowl alternates. When Odell’s dad called out Baker he didn’t get any pushback from the players. You cannot lose this locker room, this roster is absolutely STACKED. This is a top-three roster. Baker is not an accurate quarterback in the NFL. He’s had four coaches and he completes about 62% of his throws. He leads the NFL in picks. I don’t like his judgment and his brand is bigger than his game. You gotta be careful about this because you can start losing players fast, you can’t fool them. Everyone in that locker room knows ‘he’s our least talented player.’ You can’t keep overcoming a deficiency at quarterback.” (Full Video Above)
NFL
247Sports

247Sports

