Africa

Deepening Somalia Crisis Sparks International Alarm

By AFP News
 2 days ago
Somalia's escalating political crisis alarmed its neighbours and Western countries as heavily armed factions patrolled parts of the capital Mogadishu on Tuesday, raising fears that the tensions could erupt into violence. Soldiers loyal to Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble took up positions near the presidential palace a day after...

Reuters

U.N. and partners urge feuding Somalia leaders to reduce tensions

MOGADISHU, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The United Nations and other countries are in talks with the Somalian prime minister and president to urge them to reduce tensions in their political feud that has fed fears of a military clash, officials said on Wednesday. A Somalia government official said Prime Minister...
AFP

Somalia's Farmajo and Roble: leaders at loggerheads

When veteran diplomat Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed was elected president of Somalia in February 2017, supporters hoped he would provide stability in a failed state notorious for corruption and extremism. But less than four years later, Somalia was plunged into a political crisis when the president extended his mandate without holding elections. He is now locked in an escalating standoff with Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, who accuses him of an "attempted coup." Here are portraits of the two rivals:
The Independent

Somalia president suspends prime minister Mohammed Hussein Roble over corruption charges

Somalia’s president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed on Monday suspended prime minister Mohammed Hussein Roble over ongoing corruption investigations.“The president decided to suspend prime minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and stop his powers since he was linked with corruption,” the office of the president said in a statement, accusing the prime minister of hampering with an investigation of a land grabbing case.He will remain suspended until corruption investigations against him are completed.The suspension comes a day after the two leaders entered into a verbal spat accusing each other of being an obstacle leading to the delay in the election process. The parliamentary election...
Reuters

Somali President, PM trade accusations over delays to ongoing elections

MOGADISHU, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Somalia's president and prime minister each accused the other on Sunday of holding up ongoing parliamentary elections, in a spat analysts say may distract the government from its fight against the al Qaeda-linked insurgency al Shabaab. Parliamentary elections began on Nov. 1 and were supposed...
AFP

Somalia's president says PM suspended as elections spat deepens

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed announced Monday that he was suspending Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, a day after the two men sparred over long-delayed elections in the troubled Horn of Africa nation. "The president decided to suspend Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and stop his powers since he was linked with corruption," the office of the president said in a statement, accusing the premier of interfering with an investigation into a land grabbing case.
BBC

Somalia PM Roble defiant after President Farmajo suspends him

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has suspended the prime minister, who is facing allegations of involvement in the theft of land. Mohamed Hussein Roble accused the president of trying to stage a coup, and said he would continue in office. He urged the security forces to take orders from him...
US News and World Report

Somalia's Al Shabaab Fighters Kill at Least 7 in Attack Near Capital

MOGADISHU (Reuters) -Fighters from Somalia's al Shabaab militant group attacked a town north of the capital, Mogadishu, on Thursday, killing at least seven people as they battled government security forces, a resident and police said. The attack happened amid a political dispute between Somalia’s president and prime minister which its...
Reuters

Impoverished Ethiopia seeks extra $2.5 bln to rebuild from war

ADDIS ABABA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Ethiopia wants to pass a supplementary budget worth 122 billion birr ($2.5 billion) to help finance programmes to rebuild areas destroyed by war and provide humanitarian aid, the finance ministry said on Thursday. The budget is much larger than previously reported in the heavily...
UN News Centre

Ethiopia crisis: Human Rights Council sets up international rights probe

Serious concerns over alleged severe human rights violations and abuses in Ethiopia should be investigated by an international rights probe, the Human Rights Council agreed in a vote on Friday. In a special session held at the request of the European Union, to discuss the impact of conflict that began...
UN News Centre

South Sudan: ‘Headwinds’ warning from UN mission chief over peace accord

The UN Special Representative in South Sudan, Nicholas Haysom, issued a warning to the Security Council on Wednesday that new “headwinds” could threaten the country’s fragile peace accord, following years of brutal civil conflict. “I call on the parties to muster a renewed sense of political will...
The Atlantic

Russia’s Aggression Against Ukraine Is Backfiring

Western intelligence agencies have warned that Russia is contemplating an invasion of Ukraine, perhaps involving some 175,000 troops. Vladimir Putin’s government has already moved more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders, including into Belarus. Russian officials have been making outrageously paranoid and false accusations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, for example, recently blamed NATO for the return of the “nightmare scenario of military confrontation.” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the United States is smuggling “tanks with unidentified chemical components” into Ukraine’s Donetsk. And Putin himself has been equally vituperative about NATO, threatening military moves unless it agrees to his terms. “They have pushed us to a line that we can’t cross,” he said on Sunday. “They have taken it to the point where we simply must tell them: ‘Stop!’”
