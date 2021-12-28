Geek Review: PIXEL Liber RGB Pocket Video Light

Android 12L could add Face Unlock support for the Pixel 6 Pro. The official news today begin with Google and the Pixel 6 but, we'll actually be mixing them with some leaks. Starting with the official part of them, a new report from Wave7 Research claims that the new Pixels are driving more carrier sales after the first month. According to their numbers, carriers reported anywhere between 3 to 5% of their sales being Pixels. According to Verizon, the new Pixels took 3% of their sales in October and 5% for December, AT&T saw 3% during both months and T-Mobile saw 2% in October and it grew to 3% for November. And of course, this doesn't sound like a huge number but, Google has always been at 1-2% on other years so it's good that things are starting to pick up, even if it's a bit slow. And, moving on to the leaks, some strings in the Android 12L source code includes reference to the face recognition feature on the phone. It hints that the Pixel would be able to switch between fingerprint recognition and Face Unlock to open your smartphone. And the only phone with this capability so far could be the 6 series for whatever reason. Whatever the case may be, let's hope it happens as the mode to only unlock your notifications really doesn't work at all right now.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO