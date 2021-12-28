Hugo Maradona, younger brother of Diego, dies at 52

The decision by the England football team to take a knee during this summer’s Euro 2020 tournament partially came after manager Gareth Southgate reprimanded full back Danny Rose for getting booked during an earlier game in Montenegro – without realising he had been suffering racist abuse throughout the match.Southgate admonished the Watford player for picking up a yellow card immediately after the game in March 2019.But he has now revealed that he ended up saying sorry to Rose on the plane home after being made aware that both he and striker Raheem Sterling had been barracked throughout the 90 minutes.“I...

SOCIETY ・ 23 HOURS AGO