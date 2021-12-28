ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

State workers to be paid on time despite ransomware attack

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xv55H_0dXQEf5U00

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — State workers in West Virginia will be paid on time this week despite a ransomware attack that affected a software provider that helps manage the state’s payroll system.

The State Auditor’s Office reassured 60,000 state employees on Monday that their pay would be deposited on Friday, WSAZ–TV reported.

State officials learned two weeks ago that the attack took West Virginia’s payroll time and leave accounting system off line. Since then, the auditor’s staff has worked with payroll administrators in affected state agencies to manually record information and make sure employees are paid on time.

Agencies not affected include the state Supreme Court of Appeals, the Division of Highways and State Police.

The software company does not have personal information for any state employee, officials said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lootpress

Virginia sheriff’s deputy charged with DUI on Christmas Eve

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — An on-duty Virginia sheriff’s deputy was arrested on Christmas Eve and charged with intoxicated driving, according to officials. Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputy Lemmie Sanders III, 35, was charged with driving under the influence after the sheriff’s office received a 911 call Friday night about the deputy’s erratic driving, according to Virginia state police spokesperson Corinne Geller.
VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Ansted woman charged with fraud

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Ansted woman is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley tells LOOTPRESS that on October 13, 2021, deputies began an investigation into a possible fraud incident. During the investigation, deputies determined that a female had stolen debit card information from a roommate and electronically transferred money from the victim’s bank account to herself through the Facebook Pay feature.
ANSTED, WV
Lootpress

Supreme Court Welcomes Intermediate Court of Appeals Appointees

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Supreme Court Justices today welcomed attorneys from Huntington, Charleston and Wheeling into the West Virginia Judiciary after Governor Jim Justice appointed them to the new Intermediate Court of Appeals. They will take office sometime between May 1, 2022 and the Court’s opening on July 1, 2022.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
Lootpress

Man wanted by State Police

NITRO, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Monday, December 27, 2021, at approximately 3 pm, Corporal J. E. Garren was notified of an attempted catalytic converter theft at the Nitro park-n-ride, being investigated by Nitro Police Department. A be on the look out was issued for a Dodge pickup registered to Travis Edmonds.
NITRO, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia Division of Highways continues work on Beckley intersection

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Work should be complete next year on a West Virginia Division of Highways project to correct an awkward intersection in Beckley. In March 2021, the West Virginia Division of Highways awarded Triton Construction Inc. a contract for $6,716,500 to build two bridges and realign the intersection of Eisenhower Drive with Stanaford Road and Rural Acres Drive near the Appalachian Regional Hospital in Beckley. Stanaford Road and Rural Acres Drive both join Eisenhower drive at acute angles, making for an awkward intersection.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Fatal crash reported in West Virginia

LAVALETTE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Monday, December 27, 2021, at 1041 am, Tpr. J. A. McDonald and Sgt. R. J. Drake of the West Virginia State Police Wayne Detachment, responded to Rt. 152 in Lavalette in reference to a fatal crash. William Hodge, 34 of Genoa, West Virginia was...
LAVALETTE, WV
Lootpress

Gov. Justice allocates remaining CARES Act funds

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – During Thursday’s briefing, Gov. Justice took time to provide a detailed breakdown of the State’s allocation of remaining discretionary funds appropriated to the state by Congress through the CARES Act. Previous allocations of CARES Act dollars resulted in a remaining balance of approximately...
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ransomware#State Supreme Court#Ap#Wsaz#Supreme Court Of Appeals
Lootpress

Gov. Justice, religious leaders hold statewide Day of Prayer and Hope service

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice joined religious leaders from across West Virginia today to conduct a virtual statewide Day of Prayer and Hope service. “In West Virginia, we’re proud of a lot of different things. We’re proud that we’ve got our state doing well in lots of different areas. But what we’re most proud of in this state is our faith,” Gov. Justice said. “So we come to you, again, and I ask for you to join me in prayer as we continue to face the challenge of COVID-19 as we approach Christmas.”
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy