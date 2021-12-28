Manchin’s Compromise Would Strengthen Our Democratic Safeguards

As a former delegate in the West Virginia House, I stand in solidarity with the Texas lawmakers who left the state to block dangerous and unjust voting restrictions. So many critical decisions about voting are made at the state level, and yet, they fly under the radar in the national discourse. That is why these lawmakers went to Washington, to bring national attention to the issue.

Luckily, I was never forced out of the state to protect our democracy from my own colleagues in the legislature. And our state has historically seen leadership from some of the most pragmatic advocates on election issues in the country – including Senator Manchin, who has long understood the importance of ensuring the right to vote for every citizen. During his tenure as Secretary of State of West Virginia, he successfully implemented the federal Help America Vote Act.

Today, not all states share the same commitment.Voting rights are under attack in many places in addition to Texas, and it is critical that Senator Manchin continues leading on this issue in Washington. Fortunately, Senator Manchin knows what it would take to prevent this type of action in the future.

His compromise bill is very encouraging and should have the vote of every member of Congress . With its passage, it would no longer be possible for bad actors in state legislatures to undermine the laws that ensure our right to vote. And under the bill, policies like making mail-in voting more difficult—that are on the table in Texas—would be made illegal.

These bad actors have a lot to gain from restricting votes at the state level. That is why they look to influence policy with exorbitant campaign and lobbying spending. The campaign finance reforms included in Senator Manchin’s compromise are not only commonsense, but they are widely popular. We all agree that dark money spenders should be required to disclose their largest donors as well as the source of online ad spending. And if violated, the Federal Election Commission should have the resources and firepower needed to hold lawbreakers accountable.

If Texas and other states introducing crippling voting restrictions are successful in their attempts to stifle the voices of the everyday American, the consequences for our country could be devastating. From the threat of jail time for Texas lawmakers to an insurrection at our U.S. Capitol, we are already seeing actions that defy our democratic principles. It is time to put in place the essential voting safeguards that we have gone without for far too long in this country.

With Senator Manchin’s compromise, we have the strongest voting rights bill possible on the table. The provisions included are ones that lawmakers on both sides of the aisle should get behind to strengthen our democracy permanently.

Now is the time for Congress to act.

Editor’s Note: Cindy Lavender-Bowe is a small business owner and former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates