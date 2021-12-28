ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justice to announce first judges for Intermediate Court

By Tyler Barker
 1 day ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The first appointees to the newly created West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals will be announced on Tuesday, Gov. Jim Justice said.

Three judges will be appointed for terms of 2 1/2 years, concluding on Dec. 31, 2024; 4 1/2 years, concluding on Dec. 31, 2026; and 6 1/2 years, concluding on Dec. 31, 2028, Justice’s office said.

The West Virginia Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission interviewed more than 20 attorneys interested in serving on the court and submitted nine names to the governor.

