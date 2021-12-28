ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Foodie poll: Way to the heart really is through the stomach for 3 in 4 Americans

By StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire, Chris Melore
WDTN
WDTN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RpJY3_0dXQDeAY00

NEW YORK — ( StudyFinds.org ) – It may be time to make an age-old adage gender neutral. A poll of 3,000 American adults reveals almost three-quarters believe the phrase, “The way to a man’s heart is through his stomach,” does ring true. When asked if this applies to themselves, 70 percent of women and 75 percent of men agree that good food wins them over.

More than half admit good food can improve their mood and 48 percent say some of their most treasured memories revolve around eating. Two in five consider themselves a “foodie,” while 43 percent feel they are a “feeder.” Similarly, people like feeding others because it brings them happiness (61%), they have a maternal or paternal instinct (44%), and they like to share their culinary creations (43%).

The memorable magic of meals

The study, commissioned by brioche experts St. Pierre Bakery and conducted by OnePoll , also finds cooking from scratch, knowing how to make something without a recipe, and not getting stressed in the kitchen are among the things that impress people about others.

Three in 10 also like it if someone knows the best spots for food in different cities. Meanwhile, just as many are impressed if a host always has food to offer their guests. On the flip side, many respondents have tried to impress others with their own great cooking skills (30%), by creating a meal out of leftovers (27%), or by discussing food with a passion (23%).

Another 38 percent believe sharing food brings people together and two in five have had food traditions passed down through their family . For 33 percent, sharing food is key to their family dynamic and 35 percent admit that food is at the heart of every family occasion. Nearly four in 10 (38%) see sharing food as a way to bring people together and the average American has four conversations a day about food.

Global gluttony

Reflecting their love for edibles, 35 percent have received a food-themed gift, while 39 percent have been the giver of such a gift. A quarter of Americans have even set up a social media page dedicated to their passion for food and 27 percent have visited another country purely for the cuisines, with Italy, Mexico, and France the top favorites.

“The study shows just how important food is to moods, relationships and memories,” says Paul Baker, founder of St Pierre Bakery, in a statement. “Foods often bring back nostalgic experiences such as eating with family or friends , trying new cuisines for the first time, going on a first date or being on vacation or in a different city. It’s great to see how passionate the nation is about food and that the way to a person’s heart really is through their stomach.”

Memories rooted in food

The poll also asked respondents what it was that stood out about food in their fondest memories. While 58 percent say it’s the taste and 52 percent the smell, almost half the poll (43%) thinks that preparing the food with their loved ones is key to making a memory stand out.

The study also found it’s important to 78 percent that a potential partner likes food and 39 percent agree that preparing food for people is a demonstration of love.

If meeting up with a friend, relative, or date, nearly two in three (63%) admit it’s likely to involve eating and 51 percent think food is central to their gatherings with family . A third of respondents struggle to understand people who don’t get excited by food and confess that fussy eaters annoy them. More than half of Americans admit that they’re always thinking about their next meal (51%).

“Often the best feel-good moment comes from a simple home cooked meal or baked treat – and especially as the holidays approach, we can all relate to that,” adds Baker. “We’ve always believed that great food is a joy to be shared – and that’s especially true as the holidays approach. Whenever you ask someone about their favorite food, the reason for their answer is almost always linked to a treasured memory – and that’s a beautiful thing.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

American Red Cross facing blood shortage not seen in decade

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – American Red Cross leaders say that across the US, many blood centers are dealing with less than one day’s worth of blood supplies. The need is so critical ARC leaders say they haven’t seen this large of a shortage in nearly a decade. “What is particularly difficult is when the Red […]
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Foodie#Americans#Cooking#Food Drink#St Pierre Bakery#Onepoll
fox44news.com

American Scare Grounds hosts “All Through the House”

Elm Mott– The American Scare grounds hosted “All Through the House” with food, drinks, performances, a petting zoo and a Christmas themed haunted house. “We decided to try to blend both a Christmas haunt theme with traditional Christmas activities,” owner Bobby Crane said. They’ve been working...
LIFESTYLE
sfarchdiocese.org

Foodie Fathers

Local priests and a brother describe their avocation for cooking and the power of shared meals. You don’t have to be especially fare-minded to notice that the story of human salvation more or less begins and ends with a meal. From the forbidden bite of an apple in the Garden of Eden, to the central role of bread and wine at the Last Supper, Christianity and food have an intrinsic link.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Laredo Morning Times

Americans widely distrust Facebook, TikTok and Instagram with their data, poll finds

You'll find all the usual technology suspects inside Mary Veselka's Pearland, Texas, home. There's her iPhone, a school-issued iPad for her young daughter and the latest boxes delivered from Amazon. The full-time mother has an active Facebook account and a TikTok account, and sitting in her living room is an Echo speaker, its Alexa voice assistant always ready to add items to her shopping list or turn off the lights.
PEARLAND, TX
Ricky

3 out of 5 Americans are lonely

A survey of 10,000 Americans found that 61% of them suffer from loneliness. It means that roughly 3 out of 5 Americans are lonely. Loneliness is something that many people around the world do experience often. It is not as rare as it seems. Many people go through loneliness and keep it a secret. A lot of people are shy to admit that they are lonely deep inside. Here are a few signs that you are going through deep loneliness.
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pawtracks.com

Why you should let your dog sleep in your bed every single night

When you think about your dog sleeping in your bed, how do you imagine it? Many pet parents can picture their beloved pet sprawled out across the entire bed while they themselves toss and turn for most of the night, but is that really how it is?. It can be...
PETS
LiveScience

Biggest eagle to ever live plunged headfirst into dead prey to eat the organs

The biggest eagle that ever lived hunted like its modern relatives but feasted like a vulture, new research shows. The extinct giant, known as Haast's eagle, gripped and pierced living prey with its sharp talons and beak. But it ate its kills like a vulture would have, slashing into the carcass and inserting its head deep inside the body cavity to gulp down internal organs.
ANIMALS
The US Sun

Food stamp claimants in 22 states to get at least $95 extra each in January – see if you’re eligible

ALMOST two dozen states have once again extended emergency food stamp support. The extension comes as the Covid pandemic continues throughout the country. Back in April 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that an extra $1billion per month had been allocated to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This program is also more widely known as food stamps.
U.S. POLITICS
WDTN

WDTN

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy