ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

‘On edge’: Road rage on the rise, but here’s how to defuse tensions

By Nexstar Media Wire, Adrienne Bankert, Jasmine Cooper
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08EY2e_0dXQDXwL00

CHICAGO ( NewsNation Now ) — As more Americans are getting back on the road, drivers are getting more enraged behind the wheel than ever before.

According to a study done by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), more than 20,000 people died in motor vehicle crashes in the first half of 2021. That’s up 18.4% compared to 2020. Robert Sinclair from the American Automobile Association joined NewsNation’s “Morning in America” to discuss the findings.

“Really, it’s COVID-induced,” said Sinclair. “The bad behaviors that we got to when the roads were empty last year have continued with the roads crowded this year.”

Sinclair said that with people staying home due to the pandemic in 2020, the roads were a “siren song for speeders.”

“So those folks were engaging in a lot of bad behaviors, speeding, driving impaired by alcohol and marijuana, and they weren’t wearing their seatbelt, and they were distracted,” Sinclair said. “So despite the roads being nearly empty last year, we saw a serious increase of traffic fatalities.”

Study suggests coronavirus lingers in organs for months

According to a road rage survey study done by AAA, 57 million drivers reported switching lanes quickly or very close behind another car. In addition, 71 million drivers reported making rude gestures or honking at another driver. And 106 million drivers also admitted to driving more than 15 mph over the speed limit.

Sinclair said although road rage is becoming a more common event, there are steps people can take to avoid it.

“The main factor is leave yourself a lot of extra time when you’re making a trip. Rather than trying to make time, you should make time count and take it easy,” Sinclair said.

Sinclair also noted that listening to music can also help drivers feel at ease when they are on the road. He also urged drivers not to engage with other drivers.

“If you do something wrong, you know, just kind of keep going, apologize in some way, shape or form,” he said. “Don’t engage in the behaviors that set people off, which is driving slowly in the left lane, tailgating.”

Foodie poll: Way to the heart really is through the stomach for 3 in 4 Americans

Sinclair said that the increased stress from the pandemic is also pushing drivers to have more anxiety, which can cause anger.

“We’re all impatient. I think we’re all on edge,” he said. “A lot of us are on edge as a result of COVID.”

Road rage incidents are already causing a spike in insurance rates. Sinclair said that there was a 10% to 15% increase across the board because of crashes from distracted driving.

“It certainly seems like something that with all these road rage incidents happening, that it could go up even more as a result,” he said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Police ID suspect in Grove City hotel shooting

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Grove City police have identified one of two suspects wanted in connection with a fatal shooting outside a hotel earlier this week. Police said Andre L. Darthard, 18, is wanted for complicity to homicide for the Dec. 26 shooting outside the Comfort Inn on the 4100 block of Marlane Drive. […]
NBC4 Columbus

16-year-old girl dead in shooting near Canal Winchester

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a shooting in which a 16-year-old girl was killed on Piper Bend Drive near Canal Winchester in far Southeast Columbus. The shooting is reported to have taken place around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police confirmed they found 16-year-old Janae Hairston suffering from a gunshot wound. Hairston was transported […]
CANAL WINCHESTER, OH
San Angelo LIVE!

STUDY: Road Rage is on the Rise

SAN ANGELO, TX – Studies from Traffic Departments across the nation have confirmed that road rage is on the rise. In a road rage survey study done by AAA, 57 million drivers reported switching lanes quickly or very close behind another car. In addition, 71 million drivers reported making rude gestures or honking at another driver. And 106 million drivers also admitted to driving more than 15 mph over the speed limit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Automobile#Road Rage#On The Road#Traffic Accident#Newsnation#Americans#Nhtsa#Covid#Aaa
NBC4 Columbus

Body found inside vehicle in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a vehicle at the intersection of Joyce Ave and Windsor Ave. Columbus Police pronounced the person dead at 3:34 p.m. Columbus Police did say they believe the person deceased is a missing person, but made...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Gunshot victim identifies shooter after incident in Groveport

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — On Thursday, Dec. 23 at approximately 3:56 p.m., Columbus Police patrol officers were dispatched to Hamilton Sq. Blvd. and Bennington Creek Ln. on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim advised officers that he...
GROVEPORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Closing in on an arrest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police have provided an update on its investigation into a triple homicide in which two children were killed. https://nbc4i.co/32x79C7.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NBC4 Columbus

One man is dead after single-car crash on I-270

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has died after a crash near Grove City on Monday night after his car hit a pole. The crash on I-270 westbound at U.S. 62 happened about 7:45 p.m. when Ondre Redd, 26, of Westerville lost control of his 2003 Hyundai Sonata, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s […]
GROVE CITY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fight leads to shooting in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is hospitalized after Columbus police said a verbal argument led to a shooting Monday afternoon in South Linden. The shooting was reported at approximately 5:43 p.m. on the 1200 block of East Hudson Street. According to police, officers arrived at the scene to find a 24-year-old man suffering from […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police arrest second suspect in southeast Columbus homicide case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say they have arrested a second suspect connected to a southeast Columbus homicide that occurred on Halloween. According to Columbus police, a shooting was reported around 6:35 p.m. Oct. 31, in an apartment complex on the 3200 block of Rabbit Hill Lane. Police say 21-year-old, Nazeer Winton, was found lying […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police investigate shooting/robbery incident in Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police is currently investigating a shooting and apparent robbery attempt in Hilltop on Monday night. Police say that at approximately 9:41 p.m. on Monday, officers dispatched to the 200 block of S. Richardson Ave. and found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was then transported to an […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in shooting near Merion Village

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting in the Merion Village area of Columbus Tuesday afternoon. According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported at 5:02 p.m. in the 400 block of East Markison Avenue. Police found 38-year-old Darold Reese in the residence suffering from a gunshot wound. Reese was taken […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio doctors say COVID-19 surge hasn’t peaked yet

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – When will the latest COVID-19 surge peak and numbers, when it comes to cases and hospitalizations, trend down again? That’s the question many have as we close out on another year impacted by the pandemic. Both OhioHealth infectious disease expert Dr. Joseph Gastaldo and Ohio State Wexner Medical Center’s Dr. Nicholas […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

70 National Guard now at Mount Carmel East

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Frontline healthcare workers at Mount Carmel East will get help after 70 members of the Ohio National Guard arrived on Tuesday for orientation. Guard members will begin working on Wednesday in non-clinical roles such as patient transport, environmental services, patient safety attendants, stock management and nutrition services, according to a media […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

93 drivers out at COTA, bus commuters affected

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The soaring number of COVID-19 infections have decimated workplaces in all corners of the economy. Essential workers, like bus drivers, are no exception. According to the Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA), an average of 93 drivers were out every day this week. Sara McCain, a spokesperson for COTA, said some of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Sacramento

Sierra Snowstorm Causes Trouble Along I-80 For Non-Essential Truck Drivers

APPLEGATE (CBS13) – State agencies have partially opened westbound and eastbound Interstate 80 after the freeway was closed because of a severe holiday snowstorm. Though, non-essential trucks are still not allowed through the pass, frustrating drivers along their route. “Crazy. This is insane,” said Dastan Adam. Adam was driving from California to Idaho before the holiday snowstorm cut his trip short. “I didn’t expect this weather,” he said. His truck was not allowed through the pass, so he was stuck along I-80 with nothing. “No food, no restroom, nothing. No services. I’m just going back to the facility,” Adam said, even if it means he’s heading home empty...
APPLEGATE, CA
NBC4 Columbus

One killed in northwest Columbus stabbing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating after one person was killed in a stabbing in a northwest Columbus condominium complex. Police were called to the scene of a stabbing on Hedgerow Road in a condominium complex off of Bethel Road around 6:19 a.m. Two people were taken...
NBC4 Columbus

Fatal crash closes I-70 East at I-670 throughout morning

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fatal crash involving a wrong way driver caused a closure of I-70 eastbound at I-670 on the west side Wednesday morning. At approximately 4:17 a.m. Wednesday, a crash took place between Broad St. and I-670 on I-70 East. Police confirmed that one of the drivers involved in the crash was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy