ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Quinta d'Aguieira 2018 White (Bairrada)

winemag.com
 3 days ago

This quinta, in a region known for sparkling wines, has produced a finely pointed, delicate wine that has...

www.winemag.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The World’s Top 12 Cheap Wines That Are Actually Worth Drinking

A lot of you have a bone to pick with the best cheap wine and we simply can’t figure out why. Sure, that 1994 you tried on your honeymoon was good, but it didn’t blow your socks off, did it? Or, maybe you only think it was good because you were impressed by the heavy price point. As per a new study conducted by researchers at Basel University in Switzerland, it was found that wine drinkers were more likely to favor a cheaper red wine when lied to about the price. Researchers snagged a couple of bottles ranging from £8, £25...
DRINKS
Mashed

The Absolute Best Whiskey Of 2021

Despite slowdowns in many global industries, the whiskey world was alive and well in 2021. A plethora of new releases launched to great acclaim, and old favorites saw updates and restocks to please their loyal fans. Also, since it turns out whiskey might actually be good for you (in moderation, of course), what better time to become a liquor-aficionado than during a pandemic?
DRINKS
thepioneerwoman.com

9 Best Champagnes for Mimosas

Mimosas are one of the most popular cocktails for a reason. They're incredibly easy to make (two ingredients—what?!), you can prep them for a crowd, and they're fun, fruity, and bubbly!. So how do you make a mimosa, anyway? All you have to do is pop open a bottle...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Wine#Alcohol#Sparkling Wines#Avg#Food Drink#Beverages
Punch

The Secret to Your Best Martini Yet

Mix and match vermouths to make your own house take on the classic. “I wanted a big, bold gin Martini with a strong vermouth presence,” says Matt Chavez, bar manager of New York’s Ci Siamo, about his decision to supplement the bar’s otherwise classic Martini with a blend of two vermouths: Bordiga dry vermouth and Lustau’s sherry-based blanco vermouth.
FOOD & DRINKS
winemag.com

Textura Wines 2019 Pura White (Dão)

Dominated by Encruzado, the wine is rich, perfumed with fine baked apple flavors and touches of kiwi and tropical fruits and accented with deliciously ripe acidity. The wine, aged partially in wood, will be ready after a few more months of aging. Drink from 2022. Roger Voss. rating. 94. Price.
DRINKS
winemag.com

Cortes de Cima 2017 Homenagem a Hans Christian Andersen Syrah (Alentejano)

This big, bold wine, produced in homage to writer Hans Christian Andersen, is pure rich Syrah. Black fruits and balanced acidity yield a wine that will age. Drink from 2022. Roger Voss. rating. 92. Price. $45,Buy Now. Designation. Homenagem a Hans Christian Andersen. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label.
DRINKS
winemag.com

Classic Old Fashioned Recipe

All featured products are independently selected by our editorial team or contributors. Wine Enthusiast does not accept payment to conduct any product review, though we may earn a commission on purchases made through links on this site. Prices were accurate at the time of publication. The Old Fashioned is one...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
winemag.com

Our Most Searched Wines of 2021, by Traffic

We scoured our website for the most searched wines within the past year and found the top 15 that are still available for purchase. According to the results, our readers are excited about the wines that made it on this year’s top lists, including all of the number one selections from the Top 100 Best Buys , Top 100 Cellar Selections and the Enthusiast 100.
DRINKS
winemag.com

Librandi 2020 Critone White (Calabria)

This blend of 90% Chardonnay and 10% Sauvignon Blanc offers well-concentrated aromas of lemongrass, lemon peel and white peach, with a hint of crushed white peppercorn perking it up. It's brisk and zesty on the palate yet broadened out by a creamy melon flavor. Shots of citrus and peppery herb lend depth, with a floral tone extending on the finish. Alexander Peartree.
DRINKS
winemag.com

Domaine Alain Gautheron 2019 Vaillons Premier Cru (Chablis)

Aromas of apricots and spring blossoms perfume this fresh-fruited white. It's a lusciously ripe expression of Chablis but maintains a zesty, cutting fruit profile and gloriously chalky mineral undertow. Lovely already, the wine is likely to intensify with age. At peak from 2023 through 2035, it will hold much longer. Anna Lee C. Iijima.
DRINKS
The Independent

The best wine deals for January 2022: Sip and save on bottles of red, rosé and white

Whether it’s red, white or rosé, cosying up with a glass of wine is the perfect way to settle in for the winter.Wine is also a timeless gift to give, especially when visiting friends and family for the impending new year or any upcoming birthdays or anniversaries. So, whether trying new wines has become a hobby, the bottle rack needs a restock, or you’re entertaining guests, we’ve found plenty of deals worth snapping up.From supermarkets to specialist retailers, we’ve handpicked the best bargains across both bottles and cases of red, rosé and white wines.As the nights draw in, why not...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
winemag.com

Westmount 2020 Pinot Noir Rosé (Willamette Valley)

This textbook effort is perfect for fall sipping, or as a starter wine for your holiday meals. Its lightly spicy cherry fruit is amped up by juicy acidity. Those flavors explode on the palate alongside a refreshing burst of wet stone. Paul Gregutt. rating. 91. Price. $20,Buy Now. Designation. Pinot...
DRINKS
winemag.com

Tumwater 2019 Estate Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley)

This is sharp and spicy, with tangy red fruits cut with citrus. There's a penetrating clove note running down the spine. It's a sturdy and interesting wine, from a little-known corner of the Willamette Valley known as Pete's Mountain. Paul Gregutt. rating. 91. Price. $40,Buy Now. Designation. Estate. Variety. Winery.
DRINKS
winemag.com

Rivera 2020 Preludio N.1 Chardonnay (Castel del Monte)

This zesty, streamlined Chardonnay from an inland region of central Puglia delivers brisk, refreshing aromas of struck flint, lemongrass, underripe melon and lemon peel. It's polished and poised on the medium-bodied palate, showing a lively mix of lemongrass, crushed stone and melon all propelled along by tangy acidity. Alexander Peartree.
DRINKS
winemag.com

How to Turn Classic Cocktails into Winter Drinks

There’s a reason that so many bars roll out new cocktail menus each season: Drinks that feel so refreshing all summer long can hit a little differently on chilly nights. But instead of tossing out cocktails, savvy bar pros simply adjust recipes to create winter drinks with different ingredients, flavors and formats.
RECIPES
winemag.com

Pascal Bouchard 2019 Beauroy Premier Cru Vin Bio (Chablis)

Hints of tangerine peel and pineapple lend tropical notes to this plump, fresh-fruited, organically grown Chardonnay vinified in both stainless steel (75%) and oak barrels (25%). Bold in body and mouthfeel, it's a ripe, robust wine held upright by a spine of lemony acidity. The finish lingers on a delicate cashew note. Approachable young, it should maintain peak through 2027. Anna Lee C. Iijima.
DRINKS
winemag.com

Quinta Vale D. Maria 2018 Vinha da Francisca Red (Douro)

This single-vineyard wine from a prime site in Vale D. Maria is powerful, rich and smoky. It is full of dense tannins and black fruits, with heady spice and a full structure that lends aging potenital. Drink this fine, ripe and stylish wine from 2023. Roger Voss. rating. 94. Price.
DRINKS
winemag.com

Anko 2020 Malbec (Argentina)

Broad berry and cassis aromas are earthy and typical of quality Malbec. The plump, well-built palate deals blackberry, plum and cassis flavors that finish with length and punch. Michael Schachner. rating. 90. Price. $15,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 13.5%. Bottle Size. 750 ml. Category. Red.
DRINKS
winemag.com

Benvenuto 2020 Zibibbo (Calabria)

Ripe aromas of white grape, melon and papaya blend with jasmine and lily on the nose. It's rounded and gentle on the palate, yet perked up by bright acidity. Accents of hay and white blossom lend depth on the finish. Alexander Peartree. rating. 90. Price. $24,Buy Now. Winery. Print a...
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy