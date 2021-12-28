Aveleda 2016 Arco Red (Bairrada)

Nearly opaque in the glass, this blend of 66% Syrah, 24% Cabernet Sauvignon and 10% Petite Sirah shows dried black cherry, fudge and hints of bourbon on the nose. It's quite rich on the palate with dark chocolate, blackberry jam and black cherry sauce, yet there is a balance of acidity and tannin holding it together. Matt Kettmann.
Savory aromas of smoked meat, tar and graphite meet with dark berry and purple flowers on the nose of this blend of 83% Cabernet Sauvignon, 9% Cabernet Franc and 8% Merlot. A black tea flavor weaves through berry jam, pepper and coffee bean on the palate. Matt Kettmann. rating. 93.
This ever-classic blend of 74% Cabernet Sauvignon, 17% Merlot, 7% Petit Verdot and 2% Cabernet Franc begins with black plum, sandalwood and incense on the nose, offering a very forest vibe. Blackberry and tea-leaf flavors are wrapped in a firm tannic structure on the palate, with mahogany and more wood spice carrying through the finish. Drink 2022–2038. Matt Kettmann.
This wine is deeply structured, with rich tannins and a concentration that comes from the ripe Cabernet Sauvignon and Touriga Nacional in the blend. Age this wine and drink from 2023. Roger Voss. rating. 93. Price. $15,Buy Now. Designation. Valoroso Reserva. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 14.5%
This big, bold wine, produced in homage to writer Hans Christian Andersen, is pure rich Syrah. Black fruits and balanced acidity yield a wine that will age. Drink from 2022. Roger Voss. rating. 92. Price. $45,Buy Now. Designation. Homenagem a Hans Christian Andersen. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label.
Both aromatic and quite rich on the palate, this big but smooth wine is saturated in plump blackberry, ripe plum and dried fig flavors. It is mouthfilling, only slightly tannic and has a fruity generosity that lasts through the finish. Jim Gordon. rating. 89. Price. $14,Buy Now. Designation. Cuvée 211...
Aromas of apricots and spring blossoms perfume this fresh-fruited white. It's a lusciously ripe expression of Chablis but maintains a zesty, cutting fruit profile and gloriously chalky mineral undertow. Lovely already, the wine is likely to intensify with age. At peak from 2023 through 2035, it will hold much longer. Anna Lee C. Iijima.
This zesty, streamlined Chardonnay from an inland region of central Puglia delivers brisk, refreshing aromas of struck flint, lemongrass, underripe melon and lemon peel. It's polished and poised on the medium-bodied palate, showing a lively mix of lemongrass, crushed stone and melon all propelled along by tangy acidity. Alexander Peartree.
This is sharp and spicy, with tangy red fruits cut with citrus. There's a penetrating clove note running down the spine. It's a sturdy and interesting wine, from a little-known corner of the Willamette Valley known as Pete's Mountain. Paul Gregutt. rating. 91. Price. $40,Buy Now. Designation. Estate. Variety. Winery.
This blend of 90% Chardonnay and 10% Sauvignon Blanc offers well-concentrated aromas of lemongrass, lemon peel and white peach, with a hint of crushed white peppercorn perking it up. It's brisk and zesty on the palate yet broadened out by a creamy melon flavor. Shots of citrus and peppery herb lend depth, with a floral tone extending on the finish. Alexander Peartree.
Pretty white blossom notes perfume this medium-bodied wine. White melon and pear flavors are briskly concentrated, accented by hints of chalky oyster shell and lime acidity. It's an easy-drinking but classically structured Chablis, best enjoyed young. Anna Lee C. Iijima. rating. 90. Price. $26,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf...
This bold yet well-balanced red delivers compact aromas of tilled soil, violet, blood orange and crushed peppercorn over a dense brambleberry core. It's juicy yet broad and densely packed on the palate, framed by bold acidity and velvety tannins. Alexander Peartree. rating. 91. Price. $21,Buy Now. Designation. Riserva. Variety. Red...
This estate, in a nature reserve, has produced a deliciously fruity wine with ripe berry fruits and smooth tannins. The blend of Touriga Nacional and Syrah is rich and very ready to drink. Roger Voss. rating. 91. Price. $19,Buy Now. Designation. Herdade de Gâmbia Reserva. Variety. Winery. Print a...
This single-vineyard wine from a prime site in Vale D. Maria is powerful, rich and smoky. It is full of dense tannins and black fruits, with heady spice and a full structure that lends aging potenital. Drink this fine, ripe and stylish wine from 2023. Roger Voss. rating. 94. Price.
This quinta, in a region known for sparkling wines, has produced a finely pointed, delicate wine that has great style. Its acidity and citrus flavors are well integrated within the rounded structure, with additional spice accents. It's ready to drink. Roger Voss. rating. 92. Price. $60,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Print...
Well-concentrated aromas of cherry jam, tilled earth, eucalyptus and violet make for a solid representation of the variety. It's plush and juicy on the medium-bodied palate, with broad berry-jam flavors all wrapped in creamy, silken tannins. Accents of tar and violet bring added depth to this well-priced Primitivo. Alexander Peartree.
Rich and densely textured, this wine is dark in color and firmly structured. Solid layers of blackberry fruits are still vibrant and need to soften to reveal an impressively ripe wine. Drink from 2022. Organic. Roger Voss. rating. 91. Price. $23,Buy Now. Designation. Indígena. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker...
Ripe aromas of white grape, melon and papaya blend with jasmine and lily on the nose. It's rounded and gentle on the palate, yet perked up by bright acidity. Accents of hay and white blossom lend depth on the finish. Alexander Peartree. rating. 90. Price. $24,Buy Now. Winery. Print a...
Broad berry and cassis aromas are earthy and typical of quality Malbec. The plump, well-built palate deals blackberry, plum and cassis flavors that finish with length and punch. Michael Schachner. rating. 90. Price. $15,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 13.5%. Bottle Size. 750 ml. Category. Red.
