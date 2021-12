Anthony McCreary typically sleeps in his van. It’s been his one constant source of shelter since he lost his home on Tacoma’s Eastside roughly five years ago, he said. On Tuesday morning, McCreary explained that the most difficult part is finding some place to park and dealing with the elements. With temperatures hovering in the mid-20s and snow falling once again, they were two challenges he said he was grateful to have left behind, at least temporarily.

PIERCE COUNTY, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO