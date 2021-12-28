ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Depleted Wolves Best Depleted Celtics

By Learfield
 1 day ago

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Minnesota Timberwolves outscored the Boston Celtics 34-24 in the final frame of a 108-103 win at the Target Center. The Wolves trailed by as many as 12 points in the third quarter before mounting their comeback. Jaylen Nowell had 29 points and...

minnesotanewsnetwork.com

Despite Depleted Lineup T-Wolves End Slide

(Minneapolis, MN) — The Timberwolves stopped their two game slide with a 108-103 win over the Celtics last night at Target Center. Despite the fact that the bulk of their regular line up was unavailable due to Covid protocol, the Wolves got a number of big efforts. Jaylen Nowell lead the way with 29 points off the bench and they got 20 from Nathan Knight and another 17 from Jaden McDaniels. The T-Wolves have won five of their last seven and with the win improved to 16-17 on the season. Prior to the game, the Timberwolves added some depth down low by signing Greg Monroe to a ten-day contract. The 31-year-old has been with the Wizards G-League affiliate this season. In the win over the Celtics, Monroe had 11 points, six assists and nine rebounds in 25 minutes of action despite not playing an N-B-A game since the 2018-19 season.
NBA
NBA

