Staten Island, NY

Knife-wielding thief bites man, 71, during carjacking on Staten Island

By Kimberly Dole
 1 day ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD is looking to identify a knife-wielding man wanted for a car theft that took place in Staten Island earlier this month, authorities said.

The incident occurred at 6:45 a.m. on December 5, at Richmond Avenue and Eltingville Boulevard in the Eltingvillle neighborhood, officials said.

According to police, a woman driving a 2016 Ford Focus got out of her running vehicle to enter a store when the suspect got into the vehicle and drove away with a 71-year-old man in the backseat.

The suspect displayed a knife and demanded the 71-year-old exit the car, the NYPD said.

A struggle ensued and the suspect bit the victim in the hand, authorities said.

The man fled southbound on Eltingville Boulevard.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

#Carjacking#Nypd#Thief#Ford
