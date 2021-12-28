Denver 'killing spree' leaves 5 dead, 3 injured

A gunman was killed in a confrontation with police following a shooting spree across Denver, Colorado that left four people dead and three others injured, including a police officer.

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen referred to the incident Monday night as a "killing spree."

The first shooting happened around 5 p.m. at 1st Avenue and Broadway, where two women were killed and one man was injured.

A short time later, a second shooting took place at 12th Avenue and Williams Street, where one man was killed.

A third shooting was also reported at 6th Avenue and Cherokee Street, near the Denver Health hospital campus, but no one was injured.

Police identified the suspect's vehicle and located him near 8th Avenue and Zuni Street. When officers tried to pull him over, the suspect started shooting. Officers exchanged gunfire, but the suspect got away after disabling a police vehicle.

Around 6 p.m., a shooting was reported at a business near Kipling and West Colfax Avenue in Lakewood, just west of Denver. One person died at the scene.

Police again spotted the suspect's vehicle and another exchange of gunfire took place. The suspect then took off running and went into multiple businesses, including a Hyatt hotel where a clerk was shot and injured. His current condition is unknown.

The suspect fled the scene but didn't get far before he ran into police again. A shootout took place, during which one officer was shot and injured. At some point, the suspect was also shot and killed. Investigators are still trying to determine whether or not the suspect was killed by police or his own weapon.

The injured officer was rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery. His current condition is unknown.

Pazen said officers are confident one person was responsible for the violence -- but they have no idea what set him off.

"We need to really dig in and find out what the motivation behind this was," Pazen said during a news conference .

"To have this type of spree take place is not normal for our community," he added. "We cannot lose sight of the victims in this, the people that are still fighting for their lives, including a Lakewood agent."