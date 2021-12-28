Friends Helping Friends donates 50 lifejackets to Aquatic Center

I’ve always had both an aversion to waste and a strong need to purge my home of stuff I don’t need. Call it nature or nurture (it’s probably both; hi, Mum!), I like to organize things. I’ve also been deeply bothered by the distribution of stuff in our world: those things I have that I know someone else could make much better use of, or those things I need that I know a hundred neighbours have stashed in their kitchen junk drawers. And then there’s the fact that our planet is almost literally drowning in the ocean of superfluous objects we throw out every day (and smothering in the emissions used to make and ship them).

