Friends Helping Friends donates 50 lifejackets to Aquatic Center

FRANKLIN — HealthFirst Family Care Center became the most recent organization in New Hampshire to receive the governor’s designation as a recovery friendly workplace. Kim Haney, medication assisted treatment program manager, said, “HealthFirst places a high value on assuring a welcoming, inclusive environment and culture of health that optimizes work and life potential for all our staff and the clients we serve. In keeping with this value, we are committed to creating a healthy, safe, and stigma-free work environment through our participation in the New Hampshire governor's Recovery Friendly Workplace Initiative. We want to encourage an environment where our employees, their families, partners, and our communities collaborate to create positive change and eliminate barriers to recovery for those impacted by addiction.”
Comments / 0