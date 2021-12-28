ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Friends Helping Friends donates 50 lifejackets to Aquatic Center

By DEBRA TOBIN, Logan-Hocking Times Editor
loganhockingtimes.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOGAN — The holidays are always a time for giving, but one local group...

www.loganhockingtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tracy Stengel

Help Keep Jackson Friendly Home Merry Year Round

Some JFH residents hanging out with Santa.Photo via Jackson Friendly Home Facebook page. Tis the season for good cheer and goodwill and the staff at the Jackson Friendly Home work hard to keep the residents merry and bright all year round. You can help make a difference in the lives of the 44 senior ladies who reside there by making a donation or volunteering your time.
JACKSON, MI
hamlethub.com

The Friends of the Greenwich Senior Center Is Awarded a $300k Grant Toward Renovation

The Friends of the Greenwich Senior Center (FGSC) and the Greenwich Commission on Aging have a lot to celebrate in this New Year. With Steve Meskers as State Representative and advocate, the FGSC was awarded a $300,000 grant toward renovations of their building. “I have worked closely with the office of OPM and with the Governors staff to secure this funding,” said Meskers. ”It is all wonderful in this joyous Holiday Season to validate the work carried out by countless volunteers to make this world a better place.”
GREENWICH, CT
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Cook’s Shop makes purr-fect donation to Friends of Forgotten Feline

MARIETTA — The Cook’s Shop, an independent kitchenware retailer, has made a donation of $1,000 to the Friends of Forgotten Feline. The non-profit 501(c)3 organization is a volunteer organization dedicated to the care and health of the feral cat community found at the Washington County Fairgrounds. Its aim is to reduce the number of abandoned cats by executing a trap, neuter and release program.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Group#Charity#Friends Helping Friends
signalscv.com

Canyons Aquatics donates $1,000 to Veterans Collaborative

Eleven members of the Canyons Aquatic Club, along with their coaches and parents, recently visited the Veteran Center and presented the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative with a card, cap and a $1,000 check for the center. The aquatics club held a fund raiser by selling special swim caps to...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
WQAD

How a grant from TEGNA is helping the Quad City's furry friends

MILAN, Ill. — WQAD News 8 and its parent company, TEGNA, annually award grants to local nonprofits to recognize the work they're doing in the community. This year, $3,000 was given to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center. The QCAWC was founded in 1977 and serves as a shelter...
PETS
biztucson.com

Schmidt, Sethi & Akmajian Donation to Help Start UArizona Law Advocacy Center

University of Arizona President Robert Robbins honored the all-alumni AZ Injury Law team of Schmidt, Sethi & Akmajian for donating $250,000 to help launch the new Tom Mauet Advocacy Center at the Arizona Law School and create the new Kevin R. Boyle Trial Courtroom, all part of the renovation for the UArizona Law’s south lobby, which will be renamed the Schmidt, Sethi & Akmajian Lobby.
CHARITIES
chatelaine.com

My Buy Nothing Group Has Helped Me Get Organized, Meet New Friends—And Help the Planet

I’ve always had both an aversion to waste and a strong need to purge my home of stuff I don’t need. Call it nature or nurture (it’s probably both; hi, Mum!), I like to organize things. I’ve also been deeply bothered by the distribution of stuff in our world: those things I have that I know someone else could make much better use of, or those things I need that I know a hundred neighbours have stashed in their kitchen junk drawers. And then there’s the fact that our planet is almost literally drowning in the ocean of superfluous objects we throw out every day (and smothering in the emissions used to make and ship them).
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
yoursun.com

Friends donate pet supplies to Suncoast Humane Society

ENGLEWOOD — Four friends sewed and wrapped 58 fleece blankets each with a bow, catnip stick and mouse rattle toy for the cats, 40 fleece blankets each with a bow and a bully stick for the dogs, and a few specially made for the kittens for animals at Suncoast Humane Society.
PETS
dailypostathenian.com

As new year begins, donations still sought by Friendly Fellow Club

Donations continue to be made and sought to support the work of the Friendly Fellow Club. The Friendly Fellow Club is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides food baskets for winter to qualified applicant families residing in McMinn County. Not only are the donations tax-deductible, but because the Friendly Fellow Club operates under an all-volunteer board, 100% of all donations goes to help families in Athens and McMinn County.
ATHENS, TN
rogersar.gov

Rogers Aquatic Center Now Hiring for Summer 2022

Rogers Aquatic Center is now hiring for all summer 2022 positions. Make your summer count by joining an enthusiastic team that makes the Rogers Aquatic Center a top of the line water park experience! Open positions include:. Water Safety Staff. Main duties include ensuring guest safety through water surveillance and...
ROGERS, AR
laconiadailysun.com

Govenor designates HealthFirst Family Care Center a recovery friendly workplace

FRANKLIN — HealthFirst Family Care Center became the most recent organization in New Hampshire to receive the governor’s designation as a recovery friendly workplace. Kim Haney, medication assisted treatment program manager, said, “HealthFirst places a high value on assuring a welcoming, inclusive environment and culture of health that optimizes work and life potential for all our staff and the clients we serve. In keeping with this value, we are committed to creating a healthy, safe, and stigma-free work environment through our participation in the New Hampshire governor's Recovery Friendly Workplace Initiative. We want to encourage an environment where our employees, their families, partners, and our communities collaborate to create positive change and eliminate barriers to recovery for those impacted by addiction.”
FRANKLIN, NH
BHG

12 Eco-Friendly Labels to Look for to Help You Shop More Sustainably

Shopping more sustainably—whether for cleaning products, clothing, food, home furnishings, or other goods—is a meaningful way to reduce your individual environmental impact. However, navigating the broad landscape of "eco-friendly" products can be a challenge. Companies can make all sorts of ecological claims, but labels often contain misstatements and terms that aren't really green. To help you sort through the sustainable jargon, we'll walk you through the labels that actually matter—and what might indicate a product is not as green as it seems.
ENVIRONMENT
chapelboro.com

Adopt-A-Pet: Poppy and Friends

This week on Adopt-A-Pet, meet some wonderful cats from Independent Animal Rescue through a conversation with 97.9 The Hill’s Aaron Keck and IAR’s Drew Wright!. You’ll find out about Poppy, a young adult tabby who loves to cuddle, as well as bonded pair Aspen and Aurora — two kittens who love each other, playtime, naps and spending lots and lots of quality time with people! All that and more, on this week’s Adopt-A-Pet segment!
PETS
marksdailyapple.com

Friends, Health, and Longevity: Live Longer with a Little Help from Your Friends?

Humans are inherently social creatures. We know this. Looking at our species through an evolutionary lens, we tend to talk about our need for social connection as it relates to survival. Our ancestors needed to work in teams to hunt, collect water and firewood, build shelters, rear young, keep watch for predators, and all the other business of staying alive. While that’s undoubtedly true, our need for affiliation runs much deeper than those practical concerns. Our health and well-being quite literally depend on having strong social bonds with others.
RELATIONSHIPS
loganhockingtimes.com

Lighting the path in memory of loved ones lost in 2021

LOGAN — Losing a loved one is very devastating, and with the COVID-19 pandemic plaguing the country the past two years, many have lost loved ones at a very young age to the dreaded disease. To help families in their grieving process, funeral homes offer their support to the families of the deceased loved one with a wide range of […]
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy