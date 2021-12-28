CPS wants students to test for COVID-19 before returning from break

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Chicago Public School students are set to return to classes Monday and administrators want that to be a safe COVID-19-free return.

Before schools let out for the winter break, CPS doled out 150,000 home COVID-19 tests to students.

School officials said they want families to use those tests Tuesday and drop them off that same day.

That way the results will be back in time and any student who tests positive for COVID-19 should stay home and quarantine for 10 days so they do not spread it to other students or school staff.

Drop-off locations include any FedEx Drop Box including some Walgreen’s stores and six Chicago Public Library branches: the ones on the Southeast Side (Vodak-East Side Branch, 3710 E. 106th St.), Altgeld Gardens (933 E. 131st Place), Auburn Gresham (Thurgood Marshall Branch, 7506 S. Racine Ave.), Austin (5615 W. Race Ave.), South Shore (2505 E. 73rd St.) and Englewood (Kelly Branch, 6151 S. Normal Blvd.).