Jack Dorsey’s Block (NYSE:SQ), the fintech juggernaut is formerly known as Square, controls Cash App – one of the largest digital wallet providers. While Cash App is often viewed as an avenue for folks to efficiently send each other money without the fees and wait times encountered in a bank branch, there’s much more to the story and with that “more” comes positive implications not only for Block, but exchange traded funds such as the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF).

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO