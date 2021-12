On the 16th of December, the USD/INR was trading near the 76.4400 level as it made highs not seen since the middle of June in 2020. However, as 2022 draws closer, the USD/INR has been able to sustain a solid bearish trend the past two weeks of trading and the 74.5000 level has been penetrated lower. Not only is the USD/INR trading at a monthly low, but it is within sight of support around the 74.4000 level which could prove to be a serious inflection point.

MARKETS ・ 13 HOURS AGO