In an interview with Decrypt (thanks Eurogamer), Ubisoft’s blockchain director Didier Genevois says the company will be plowing ahead with its NFT plans while staying true to its “principles”, as he puts it: "This experiment is meant to understand how the value proposition of decentralization can be received and embraced by our players. We know it is a major change that will take time, but we will stay true to our three principles."

