ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

ReneSola Power Agrees To Sell 12 MW Of Projects In Spain

By Akanksha Bakshi
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nKKqL_0dXQ73bj00
  • ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE: SOL) has agreed to sell a 12MWp portfolio of projects in Spain. The portfolio consists of two ground-mounted projects located in the municipality of Caravaca de la Cruz in the southern region of Murcia. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The transaction is a share purchase agreement with the aream Group, an international solar investment company in Düsseldorf, Germany.
  • Caravaca Project is owned by a special purpose vehicle (SPV), which ReneSola Power and its partner jointly own.
  • In this agreement, aream will purchase the company's ownership position in the SPV.
  • The sale will be consummated at the "ready-to-build" stage in early 2022.
  • Price Action: SOL shares are trading higher by 0.67% at $5.99 during the premarket session on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Eneti Signs Contract With Van Oord For Seajacks Scylla Vessel

Eneti Inc (NYSE: NETI) subsidiary Seajacks UK Limited signed a contract with Dutch marine contractor Van Oord, who selected the Seajacks Scylla, the largest vessel in the Seajacks fleet. The company expects the firm charter duration of the Van Oord contract to generate ~$60 million of revenue in 2023. Seajacks...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

FuelCell Energy Enters Settlement Agreement With POSCO Energy

FuelCell Energy Inc FCEL has entered into a settlement agreement with POSCO Energy Co., Ltd., and its subsidiary Korea Fuel Cell Co., Ltd. The financial terms were not disclosed. The agreement settles all claims between the parties except for two small claims being negotiated that have no impact on market...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renesola Ltd#Sol#Renesola Power Agrees#Caravaca De La Cruz#The Aream Group#Caravaca Project#Aream#Spv
Reuters

Caixabank buys Mapfre's stake in Bankia's insurer for 571 mln euros

MADRID, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Spanish insurer Mapfre said on Wednesday it unwound its business ties with Bankia’s insurance business via a 571 million euro ($645.12 million) deal with Caixabank, which took over Bankia earlier this year. Caixabank has agreed to pay 324 million euros for Mapfre’s 51% stake...
BUSINESS
rigzone.com

Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe

The vessel Hellas Diana sharply changed course from Tianjin. Traders may have diverted another cargo of liquefied natural gas to Europe instead of China amid the continent’s energy crunch. The vessel Hellas Diana sharply changed course from Tianjin and is likely headed to Europe, according to Mathew Ang, an...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Telefonica reaches agreement to cut about 2,700 jobs in Spain

MADRID, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Spain's Telefonica (TEF.MC) has reached an agreement with labour unions to cut some 15% of its domestic workforcevia voluntary redundancies in a plan estimated to cost it 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) this year, the telecoms group said on Tuesday. The plan to cut around...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Mammoth re-engineering project begins: Germany

LONDON, Dec 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Germany is turning over a new leaf. Its new chancellor, Olaf Scholz, wants a greener and more digital economy, and so do corporate titans like Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and Siemens (SIEGn.DE). Their combined efforts will launch a complete revamp of Europe’s biggest economy. Failure...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
industryglobalnews24.com

Portugal to Approve Lithium Mining

Portugal might approve mining for lithium by next year. The country is said to have the largest reserves of lithium in Europe. Lithium along with cobalt and nickel plays a vital role in the production of electric batteries for vehicles. This will reduce Europe’s dependence for the element on outside sources.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Tata Power builds 300 MW hybrid wind-solar project in India

India's largest energy provider, Tata Power, was awarded a contract by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) to set up a 300 MW wind-solar hybrid power plant. The project, which was secured by the company through an auction held by MSEDCL, is set for commissioning within 18 months...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Wind spins more power in Spain while weaker elsewhere

MADRID, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Wind power generation in Spain is projected to rise 10% this year, the national grid operator said on Thursday, whilst lower wind speeds have weighed on renewable generation in its northern neighbours. Making electricity from lofty turbines planted on hillsides or off blustery coastlines is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
lngindustry.com

LNG-to-power project to be developed in Vietnam

B.Grimm Power and ECV have signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA), and B.Grimm Power intends to invest approximately US$200 million in equity at financial close of the project. B.Grimm Power’s more than 20 years presence in Vietnam and expertise in operating gas fired power plants with a total capacity of more than 2000 MW will ensure a smooth project implementation as well as reliable and efficient electricity production.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ilbusinessdaily.com

National Grid Renewables Announces Commercial Operation of 200 MW Prairie Wolf Solar Project in Illinois

Today, National Grid Renewables announced the start of commercial operation for its Prairie Wolf Solar Project (Prairie Wolf), located in Coles County, Illinois. The Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) located project boasts 200 megawatts (MW) of clean solar power and is contracted through a Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA) with Cargill. Prairie Wolf utilizes next-generation Series 6 thin film solar modules developed and produced by First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR) and was constructed by SOLV Energy, formerly known as Swinerton Renewable Energy.
ILLINOIS STATE
Yale Environment 360

Wind Became Spain’s Biggest Power Source In 2021

Wind was Spain’s leading source of electricity in 2021, El País reported. In total, renewables accounted for 47 percent of power generation this year, up from 30 percent a decade ago. Roughly half of 2021’s renewable energy came from wind power, with 10 percent coming from solar and the remainder from hydropower and other sources.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Santander to invest $6 bln in digital transformation in Latin America

MADRID, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander (SAN.MC) will invest around $6 billion between 2022 and 2024 to promote digital transformation of its Latin American operations, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday. Santander's diversification overseas, especially in Latin America, has helped the bank cope with tough conditions for...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
23K+
Followers
95K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy