I watched yesterday's game where the Bills reclaimed and lead to win the AFC East crown and I came away with one specific understanding. The Bills and their young signal caller Josh Allen is special and the Patriots with Mac Jones, well he isn't special. More on Mac Jones later in the FanPost but I want to dive into the special play of Josh Allen. In the NFL it is so much harder to win when the QB isn't special. Josh Allen has the ability to make special plays and yesterday was no difference. When I learned that JA17 could be a special QB was the play against the Jags where he was being CRUSHED and he bombed it down field and of course Robert Foster made the catch and they scored! That was a legit special play and special arm strength.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO