A few employees of Foxconn, the manufacturer of Apple iPhones and Amazon Firestick, were hospitalised with food poisoning in a southern Indian state, leading to a sit-in protest by their colleagues on Saturday, according to reports.The workers of the Taiwan-based factory in Sriperumbudur town of Tamil Nadu were hospitalised earlier this week, a source told Reuters news agency. However, additional details of their condition are unknown.The incident sparked protests by hundreds of women workers of the factory who blocked the Chennai-Bengaluru national highway at Sriperumbudur town, which is in the outskirts of the city.The demonstrators demanded answers about the...

ADVOCACY ・ 11 DAYS AGO