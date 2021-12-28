Editorial: Looking ahead to 2022

As I write this article, I must confess that I thought (hoped) that we would be in a much different place. Like many of you, I thought that 2021 would be the year that we would come out of the pandemic and return to “normal”. While progress has slowly been made in opening back up travel and meetings, it feels like we are still a long way from those pre-COVID days and that the future will likely look much different. While manufacturers were deemed essential in the water sector and that kept the lights on and the machines working, other related businesses and even the federal government are still not “open for business” and it remains to be seen when folks will actually get back to the office and for how many days a week, particularly now with the Omicron variant spreading around the country and the world. It seems to be a moving target as businesses focused on after Labor Day as the return-to-office timeframe which then slipped to January 2022 and even that is now unclear. Many are waiting to see what the holidays and the Omicron variant will bring and are keeping return-to-office plans fluid and flexible.

