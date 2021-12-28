ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vaccines

Editorial: Looking ahead to 2022

 1 day ago

As we prepare to usher out 2021 and welcome 2022, we hope there is one topic we won't be talking about this time next year, at least not the way we have been. Starting with the dark days of March 2020, the virus has dominated conversation. The good news is that...

ledgertranscript.com

Viewpoint: ’Tis the season for mental health

As someone who thinks a lot about mental health, I have always been a sucker for December. Even though our climate gives us dark days and cold temperatures, our consumer-driven culture pushes us to gobble up the bargains and drain our wallets and our pandemic-laden times gives us an unrelenting barrage of stress, the 12th month of every year has elements that can boost anyone’s mental health, if you look for them.
MENTAL HEALTH
BoardingArea

Marriott Needed Her Room & Moved All Her Stuff. Her Compensation Was…

Imagine being checked into your hotel for, I don’t know, say a business trip. You’re all unpacked and are a meeting when you notice you have a voice mail message:. “Hi this message is for Haley this is Kathy calling from the courtyard in Salt Lake City by the airport um I am so sorry to bug you we am just had a mess up with the rooms him and we need to get into your room that you had been checked into so we actually am moved your stuff down here to the desk um so when you get back just come down and get a key to a different room um I do apologize there was a little bit of a mixup in with the renovation they needed to get into the room that you had been checked into him if you have any questions or if you know anything just feel free to give us a call back the number is {redacted} once again I do apologize have a great day thanks bye…”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Happy New Year#Covid#Omicron
The Guardian

My winter of love: I was on holiday with my boyfriend – and the B&B owner told me a horrifying home truth

Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
easttexasradio.com

Paris Giveaway Thursday 12.23

A second annual Christmas Giveaway, hosted by Keithrus Wright, Corinthians Green, Jarreckus Graves, and Gregory Yarborough, is planned for 10:00 am to noon tomorrow, or until all presents are gone. It will be held at PJ’s at 1295 Fitzhugh in Paris. Children will get a gift and a sack lunch. Food will be provided by PJ’s and H&H Grill. The first-come-first-served event is open to all.
PARIS, TX
HuffingtonPost

22 Tiny Mental Health Habits That Can Improve Your Life In 2022

Another roller coaster year is coming to an end, and the lingering effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have certainly taken a collective toll on our mental health. There’s no way to know what 2022 has in store for us, nor can self-care erase the grief, trauma or other challenges we may have endured over the last 12 months. But as we look toward the new year, we can adopt healthy new habits to help incrementally improve our days, even if just for a moment. Sometimes, that’s more than enough.
MENTAL HEALTH
cisco.com

The Best is Yet to Come – Looking Ahead to 2022

What a time to be alive! We’ve come a long way since the pandemic began in early 2020, and there have been several unforeseen changes in recent times – both personally and professionally. While these (almost) two years have undoubtedly been difficult, we’ve done our best to persevere as we continue to overcome this period in our lives. Amidst all the uncertainty, however, I’ve found comfort in remembering to appreciate the little things that life has to offer – many of which may have previously been taken for granted.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
ecbpublishing.com

The letter in question

Much ado has been stirred up with the presence of a particular Santa letter that was included in the submission section of the Dec. 24 edition of the Jefferson County Journal. The letter submitted was written by a young boy named “Willie,” and in stark contrast to the requests of other children's letters, which asked Santa for a new video game or various toys, little Willie asked Santa for something far more simple.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
wateronline.com

WWEMA Window: A Year In Review And A Look Ahead

As I write this article, I must confess that I thought (hoped) that we would be in a much different place. Like many of you, I thought that 2021 would be the year that we would come out of the pandemic and return to “normal”. While progress has slowly been made in opening back up travel and meetings, it feels like we are still a long way from those pre-COVID days and that the future will likely look much different. While manufacturers were deemed essential in the water sector and that kept the lights on and the machines working, other related businesses and even the federal government are still not “open for business” and it remains to be seen when folks will actually get back to the office and for how many days a week, particularly now with the Omicron variant spreading around the country and the world. It seems to be a moving target as businesses focused on after Labor Day as the return-to-office timeframe which then slipped to January 2022 and even that is now unclear. Many are waiting to see what the holidays and the Omicron variant will bring and are keeping return-to-office plans fluid and flexible.
INDUSTRY
q13fox.com

Hope for the Holidays

It's been a difficult few years, but you don't have to look far to see, when it comes to our community in Western Washington, we are more united than divided. At FOX 13, we wanted to spend some time bringing you inspiring stories about local people and nonprofits, making a difference.
KING COUNTY, WA
themountvernongrapevine.com

Happy New Year!

As we reflect on 2021, we cannot express our appreciation and gratitude enough for having you as a reader of The Mount Vernon Grapevine. May you have a joyous holiday season and we hope that the new year is full of happiness, success, and health. May 2022 bring you a sense of renewed hope and the promise of a brighter future.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
ledgertranscript.com

Letter: ‘Loyalty’ bill is the dangerous one

Parents sue over culture wars” and the previous piece on this topic, I find myself in the odd situation of being in agreement with Gov. Chris Sununu and state Sen. Jeb Bradley while doubting the validity of a lawsuit supported by my own union. I agree with Sununu’s statement that the Freedom from Discrimination Law in no way prevents teaching about any aspect of American history. Bradley is entirely correct that no student should be taught that they are superior or inferior to another because of characteristics such as gender, race or sexual orientation.
LAW
travelblog.org

2nd Week in Greenville

Sunday: Theresa was still in town we drove around town and checked out some local spots- downtown Greer with a Posada market. Then we looked at some real estate- a historic fabric mill turned into apartments and a tiny home community. As much as I've been interested in tiny homes and I've seen a few empty homes at shows I'd never seen a community of them and it was sooo cute!
GREENVILLE, SC
ledgertranscript.com

Peterborough Town Library schedules two January tech classes

The Mac User Group will meet Tuesday, Jan. 4, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Participants should bring questions as well as tips and tricks to this bimonthly gathering of Mac users. “The Ins and Outs of Virtual Meetings” is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 18, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. For the foreseeable future, virtual meetings will be part of people’s lives, and participants can learn about the various apps and devices which facilitate conversing with work, family and friends.
TECHNOLOGY
ledgertranscript.com

YEAR IN REVIEW 2021: We’re not out of the COVID woods just yet

From the depths of a dark winter, 2021 emerged into the light with hope, as the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations became available. First shots gave way to seconds, and by the time summer rolled around, things appeared to be heading toward some semblance of pre-pandemic normalcy. Restaurants and businesses...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Monroe News

The rippling effect of a compliment

Yes, like the calm body of water that ripples from tossing a stone, the compliment ripples with warm appreciation with the recipient. A neighbor told me that he and his wife saw a former employee in a local restaurant. He had not seen the man recently, so he expressed his sincere appreciation for the man’s service to his company a year or so ago.
SOCIETY
elegantislandliving.net

Gather Your Girls!

Wine, Women & Shoes, presented by the Auxiliary of Hospice of the Golden Isles, is returning for its ninth year at a fabulous new location. Frederica Golf Club on St. Simons Island will host this highly anticipated “girls’ day out” on Saturday, March 5, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Proceeds from the event support the services of the Hospice of the Golden Isles (HGI), the area’s only community founded non-profit hospice.
SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, GA

