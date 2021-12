More than 100 British tourists were denied entry into Austria at Innsbruck airport after they were caught out by a change in rules around Covid testing, according to the country’s police.The new measures, which came into effect on Christmas Day, required people travelling from the UK, the Netherlands, Denmark and Norway to provide a negative PCR test within 48 hours of their arrival. Previously, PCR test had to be taken within 72 hours. The country now also requires people to have had three Covid vaccinations as part of efforts to combat the surge in Omicron cases.According to a report from...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO