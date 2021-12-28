Sprawling development project planned near Georgia Army base
FORT GORDON, Ga. (AP) — A major development project outside an east Georgia Army base is in the planning states. The planned office and commercial...www.wrcbtv.com
FORT GORDON, Ga. (AP) — A major development project outside an east Georgia Army base is in the planning states. The planned office and commercial...www.wrcbtv.com
I took Infantry AIT, at Gordan in Nov/Dec 1963. My brother who I enlisted with, took Military Police training there in same time frame. Go Fort Gordan.
Comments / 3