Kansas man sentenced to life in prison for killing two

By Stephanie Nutt
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing two people in 2020.

Senior Judge Robert Fleming sentenced 30-year-old Mark Hopkins II, of Columbus, in the Cherokee County District Court on Monday.

According to Attorney General Derek Schmidt, Hopkins was sentenced to life in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility without the possibility of parole for 50 years. Hopkins pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree premeditated murder last month.

Apprehended in Oklahoma — Cherokee County Jail escapees in custody

AG Schmidt said that related charges against another defendant remain pending. The charges are merely accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The crime occurred in June 2020, which resulted in the death of Blaze Swank and Kylan Shook in Cherokee County.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation investigated the case. The case was prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Vic Braden and Assistant Attorney General Shannon Rush of Schmidt’s office.

