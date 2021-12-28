ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A warm and humid Tuesday

By Damon Singleton
WDSU
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSignificant southerly winds all week will help to keep temperatures and humidity high and rain in the forecast for most of the week. The next cold front arrives on New Year's Day bringing showers and storms, strong winds and cold temperatures. Tuesday: Expect a partly to...

www.wdsu.com

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

Snow is possible Friday night and Saturday

Active weather will be in store for the remainder of the year with a few chances for wintery precipitation. Light snow is possible across northcentral and northeast Kansas Wednesday morning, but accumulations will be minimal to light. New Year's Eve and New Year's Day will bring our next chance for precipitation with the possibility of accumulating snow Friday night into Saturday afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humid#Sela
CBS DFW

Prepare To Hunker Down As The Strongest Cold Front Of The Season Moves Into North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Let’s start this here weather story with a Haiku:. Speaking for both the year and the weather pattern, it’s out with the old and in with the new. A strong cold front, by far the strongest of the season, is about to knock our socks off. That’s bad news because you’ll need those socks along with heavy coats, mittens, sweaters, scarfs or anything else to keep warm with by Saturday evening and lasting all the way through Monday.
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Unusually warm late December temperatures could lead to stormy weather

Since Christmas Day, it has felt more like spring across North Carolina. The unusually warm weather is expected to continue through at least New Year's Day. The near record warmth across the state may now fuel a few chances for storms over the next several days. The first threat for...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: Out With The Snow, In With The Bitter Cold

Weather Headlines – Light snow to the north Thursday – Another artic blast for the weekend – Cold New Year’s Day WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page | Snow Emergencies MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Call it a tradeoff. The snow has moved out, and now the cold air is moving in. MSP Airport reported 2.2 inches of snow after Tuesday’s storm, which brings this month’s snow total to 21 inches. That’s the most snow we’ve had in December since 2010, when we topped out at 33.6 inches. That was also the month when snow collapsed the roof of the Metrodome. According to the National Weather Service, this is...
MINNESOTA STATE
wyandottedaily.com

Weather turns cold today

Temperatures will reach a high of only 37 today, as a cloud cover is moving into the region from the southwest, according to the National Weather Service. Some light snow may be possible north of the Kansas City area, with a slight chance for light freezing drizzle in central and north central areas of the state. However, there is no precipitation in the forecast for the Kansas City metropolitan area today.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WAVY News 10

Blog: Spring-like with rain arriving tonight

Another warm and unusual late December day and as the stretch of unsettled weather continues over the next few days, our rain chances increase. Things will remain warm into the New Year, but if you’re wondering where winter is, don’t fret, it comes crashing back next week. Temperatures...
ENVIRONMENT
nbcboston.com

Cloudy and Cold This Week, Chance of Snow on Sunday

If you’re looking for the sun this week, I think you’re out of luck -- 2021 is ending on a cloudy and unsettled note with lots of clouds and a couple of weak systems, which will bring a few rain showers south and snow showers north the next couple of days with temperatures progressively getting milder each day.
ENVIRONMENT
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

More Dangerous Windchill's For New Years & A Winter Storm To Our South

Dangerous wind chills are expected over the next few days!. A wind chill warning remains in effect for the Devils Lake Basin and north until Thursday afternoon for wind chills dropping close to -50. At the same time, central and southern North Dakota and east into Minnesota have been placed into a wind chill advisory until noon Thursday for windchill's -25 to -40. It is likely to see wind chill advisories and warnings be extended or reissued into the weekend as temperatures take another dip.
ENVIRONMENT
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Colder start Wednesday, eyeing a Saturday system

Be ready for a much colder start to the day now that a cold front has completed its passage. Winds are not too strong but are enough to bring wind chills down to the single digits. This frigid morning will lead to a chilly afternoon with highs in the 30s and 40s. One or two spots could sneak into the 50s farther south.
ENVIRONMENT
news8000.com

A Bitterly Cold Day, Bundle Up! -Isabella Hulsizer

It’s a bitterly cold day with highs only reaching the teens. Pair that with some windchill, and we’ve got feels like temps in the single digits and negatives. Remember to bundle up today and bring pets inside. The bitter cold streak continues for the rest of the week.
WEATHER
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Soggy Start To 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — There's just a couple of days left in 2021, and we're going to finish the year on another warming trend. To date, this has been the second-warmest December in Indianapolis, with the average monthly temperature at 41.8 degrees - a whopping 8.2 degrees above average. Highs late-day...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wgno.com

It’s December 29th, and it’s very humid

Dewpoints are in the low 70s Wednesday evening across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. That is unpleasant no matter what time of year it is. When there is only a couple of days left in the year then it’s really unpleasant. Expect very warm temperatures tonight with the chance for fog Thursday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
WDSU

More record high temperatures

Expect Some widely scattered showers overnight. Sea fog will continue to be an issue especially along the Mississippi Coast. Morning lows drop into the upper 60s to near 70. Another record high likely Thursday with highs near 80 to the low 80s. There is a 20-40% rain chance with an isolated storm possible. Rain chances Friday are 20%. Highs will be near 80 to the low 80s. New Year's Eve temps will be in the low 70s! A strong cold front moves our way Saturday with increasing rain and storm chances. The cold front now looks to move through early Sunday. So highs will be early in the morning, and then temperatures will fall through the day. Late afternoon temps may be in the upper 40s. Windy too. A hard freeze is possible on the Northshore Monday morning. Some freezing temps on the South Shore too.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Light Snow Showers Wednesday Night, Heavy Snow Expected New Year’s Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — Scattered light snow showers were falling Wednesday night with lows falling to the upper 20s and low 30s. Snowfall amounts will be under one inch for most spots, with isolated locations to the north seeing a bit more. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be mostly cloudy for Thursday with highs in the upper 30s. (Credit: CBS 2) Look for low 40s and mostly cloudy for New Year’s Eve Friday. Scattered areas of light rain, sleet, and flurries will be possible Friday night as we ring in the new year. (Credit: CBS 2) A strong storm system will arrive on Saturday increasing snow...
CHICAGO, IL
WDSU

More Winter Warmth and Storms Possible for Southeast Louisiana

We've got another risk for possible severe storms today, but I don't think the threat is as significant as Tuesday's, nor do I think storms will be as widespread. Southeast Louisiana is under a LEVEL I threat for severe weather today, or a 'MARGINAL' risk. This means an isolated storm or two MIGHT produce a wind gust over 58 mph, put down a hailstone as big as 1" in size, and there's a very slim chance that a storm COULD produce a tornado too but most of our forecast data show storms aren't expected to be as numerous as the ones that rolled through Tuesday evening. Temperatures still stay very warm and humid for the time of the year, in fact, near record highs. This will last all the way into the New Year before a true winter cold front plows through the region. This will happen overnight Saturday into Sunday and COULD bring a round of severe storms as well. But the biggest difference you're certain to notice is a huge swing in temperatures from near 80° Saturday, New Year's Day to only 50s on Sunday. Northwest winds will be very strong too, so 50s and strong winds will make it feel even colder than what the thermometer reads. Keep it with WDSU and the entire weather team for the latest timing on storms, severe threats, and temperature swings that will affect you.
LOUISIANA STATE
wwnytv.com

A fairly nice day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’re looking for any significant snow in the near future, you might be out of luck. We’ll have mild temperatures through Saturday and not much snow to speak of into next week. It will be mostly cloudy today. Highs will be in...
WATERTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy