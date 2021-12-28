A warm and humid Tuesday

We've got another risk for possible severe storms today, but I don't think the threat is as significant as Tuesday's, nor do I think storms will be as widespread. Southeast Louisiana is under a LEVEL I threat for severe weather today, or a 'MARGINAL' risk. This means an isolated storm or two MIGHT produce a wind gust over 58 mph, put down a hailstone as big as 1" in size, and there's a very slim chance that a storm COULD produce a tornado too but most of our forecast data show storms aren't expected to be as numerous as the ones that rolled through Tuesday evening. Temperatures still stay very warm and humid for the time of the year, in fact, near record highs. This will last all the way into the New Year before a true winter cold front plows through the region. This will happen overnight Saturday into Sunday and COULD bring a round of severe storms as well. But the biggest difference you're certain to notice is a huge swing in temperatures from near 80° Saturday, New Year's Day to only 50s on Sunday. Northwest winds will be very strong too, so 50s and strong winds will make it feel even colder than what the thermometer reads. Keep it with WDSU and the entire weather team for the latest timing on storms, severe threats, and temperature swings that will affect you.

