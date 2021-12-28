ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Study suggests coronavirus lingers in organs for months

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Nathaniel Weixel
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U0pOg_0dXQ0Ajm00

( The Hill ) — Data from a new study suggests that the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can persist in different parts of the body for months after infection, including the heart and brain.

Scientists at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) found the virus can spread widely from the respiratory tract to almost every other organ in the body and linger for months.

The researchers described the study as the “most comprehensive analysis to date” of the virus’s persistence throughout the body and brain. They performed autopsies on 44 patients who died either from or with COVID-19 to map and quantify virus distribution across the body.

Daniel Chertow, principal investigator in the NIH’s emerging pathogens section, said along with his colleagues that RNA from the virus was found in patients up to 230 days after symptom onset.

The findings, released online Saturday in a pre-print manuscript , shed new light on patients who suffer from so-called “long COVID-19.”

NYE Live! returns to Power & Light District in Kansas City despite omicron variant threat

The study found that the virus had replicated across multiple organ systems even among patients with asymptomatic to mild COVID-19.

The virus was detected in all 44 cases and across 79 of 85 anatomical locations and body fluids sampled.

While the “highest burden” of infection was in the lungs and airway, the study showed the virus can “disseminate early during infection and infect cells throughout the entire body,” including in the brain, as well as in ocular tissue, muscles, skin, peripheral nerves and tissues in the cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, endocrine and lymphatic systems.

“Our data support an early viremic phase, which seeds the virus throughout the body following pulmonary infection,” the researchers wrote.

The implications of long COVID-19 are still not fully understood, though the issue is likely to persist for years.

For example, it’s still not clear what, if any, issues fully vaccinated people will have if they get infected. The study was conducted on the bodies of people who died in the first year of the pandemic before vaccines were available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Missouri Health
Kansas City, MO
Vaccines
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Kansas City, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Vaccines
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Respiratory Tract#Organs#Weather#Nih#Rna#Power Light District#Omicron
FOX4 News Kansas City

This weighted blanket helps me de-stress, and here’s why

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. One of the lessons that the last couple of years have taught me is that taking care of our mental health is crucial to living a happier, more fulfilling life. One item that’s helped me de-stress, sleep and feel better overall is the Bearaby weighted blanket. The […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
334K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy