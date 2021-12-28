Spain winger Ferran Torres leaves Man City for Barcelona

FILE - Spain's Ferran Torres celebrates after scoring during their Nations League semifinal soccer match against Italy at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Oct. 6, 2021. Barcelona has completed the signing of Spain forward Ferran Torres from Manchester City, it was announced Tuesday, Dec. 28. Barcelona said Torres will have a buyout clause of 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion). (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, file)

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona completed the signing of Ferran Torres from Manchester City on Tuesday for a reported fee of 55 million euros ($62.25 million), around double what the English champions paid for the Spain forward 16 months ago.

Torres signed a five-year deal and will have a buyout clause of 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion), according to Barcelona.

The Spanish club needed to bolster its attacking options following the retirement of Sergio Aguero because of a heart problem. Aguero also joined Barcelona from City but played just five games.

The 21-year-old Torres returns to Spain, where he played for Valencia before joining City in the offseason of 2020 with a reputation of being one of Europe’s best young players.

He scored 16 goals in 43 games in all competitions for City but was never a regular because of the many attacking options available to manager Pep Guardiola. Torres hasn’t played since October because of a foot injury sustained on national-team duty.

“Ferran should be proud of what he has achieved here at Manchester City,” said Txiki Begiristain, City’s director of football.

“Last season was his first time in a new country, but he adapted well. He always gave 100%, worked hard for the team and scored goals which helped us win trophies.”

Torres will be presented as a Barcelona player at Camp Nou on Monday.

