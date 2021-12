With lists from Pete Wells and The Infatuation, there was agreement on Dhamaka, which topped the Times’ list, Che Li, and Contento. For vegans, we have FatChoy making The Infatuation’s list and Cadence on the Times’ list. Cadence also received an Eater Award for Best Solo Dining. Chapli & Chips, a kebab food cart in Queens, makes the Times’ list, which was the only pick from Wells that wasn’t in Manhattan or Gage & Tollner in Downtown Brooklyn. The Infatuation’s list is nearly half outside Manhattan but neither list has anything from the Bronx or Staten Island.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO