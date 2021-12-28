ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Hugo Maradona, younger brother of Diego, dies at 52

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42BjPh_0dXPzWzB00
Hugo Maradona, brother of soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona, attends a soccer match between Juve Stabia and Foggia Calcio, at Castellammare di Stabia, Italy, Oct. 16, 2016. Hugo Maradona, the younger brother of Diego Maradona and a former soccer player, has died. He was 52. Italian club Napoli announced the death on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. No cause of death was provided. (Cafaro Gerardo/LaPresse via AP)

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Hugo Maradona, the younger brother of Diego Maradona and a former soccer player, has died. He was 52.

Italian club Ascoli said he died Tuesday at his home in Monte di Procida, near Naples, of cardiac arrest.

The younger Maradona was purchased by Napoli in 1987 on Diego’s urging and loaned to Ascoli. He also played for Rayo Vallecano, Rapid Vienna and several other clubs around the world. He lived in the Naples area.

Hugo’s death comes 13 months after Diego Maradona died of a heart attack at the age of 60 after having brain surgery two weeks earlier.

“The thoughts of club president Aurelio De Laurentiis, vice president Edoardo De Laurentiis, officials, coaching staff, the players and the whole SSC Napoli family are with the Maradona family after the sad passing of Hugo,” Napoli said.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 2

Related
dallassun.com

Maradona brother dead at 52 after cardiac arrest

Hugo Maradona, the younger brother of football legend Diego, has passed away after suffering a heart attack. Hugo Maradona has died at he age of 52 at his home in Naples after suffering a heart attack, it was announced on Tuesday. The death comes 13 months after his brother Diego Maradona passed away from a cardiac issue.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Real Madrid tipped to pair Erling Haaland with Kylian Mbappe

What the papers sayManchester United and Manchester City could both miss out on Erling Haaland with the Sun reporting Real Madrid are confident of signing both the Norway international and fellow superstar striker Kylian Mbappe. The paper reports the Spanish giants will move for the Paris St Germain frontman on a free transfer at the end of the season and are also confident of signing 21-year-old Haaland due to a ‘special relationship’ with Dortmund.Elsewhere, Newcastle are hoping to secure Atletico Madrid and England right-back Kieran Trippier, 31, next week, The Telegraph reports. The same paper carries the rumour that the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sporadic success cannot hide how European football lurched from one problem to another in 2021

If 2020 was about dealing with catastrophe, setbacks and impossible-to-plan-for scenarios in football, 2021 was all about the comeback – with some countries proving far more capable than others to do so.That wasn’t just limited to finding consistency on the pitch, but dealing with financial shortfalls, creating a safe route back to playing in front of supporters, and ensuring team-building continued. And, of course, trying to win trophies while doing so.Italy triumphed at Euro 2020, a crowning moment indeed, though mainland European football as a whole did not see any true power (re-)emerge in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic’s...
UEFA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

699K+
Followers
367K+
Post
316M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy