ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Russian Gas Supplies to Europe Under Scrutiny

albuquerqueexpress.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN - With the arrival of winter in Europe and energy prices soaring, tensions are running high over the provision of gas from Russia - especially through the Yamal-Europe pipeline that runs through Poland and Belarus. But the Yamal pipeline is just one part of a complex gas infrastructure...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

Russia’s Aggression Against Ukraine Is Backfiring

Western intelligence agencies have warned that Russia is contemplating an invasion of Ukraine, perhaps involving some 175,000 troops. Vladimir Putin’s government has already moved more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders, including into Belarus. Russian officials have been making outrageously paranoid and false accusations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, for example, recently blamed NATO for the return of the “nightmare scenario of military confrontation.” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the United States is smuggling “tanks with unidentified chemical components” into Ukraine’s Donetsk. And Putin himself has been equally vituperative about NATO, threatening military moves unless it agrees to his terms. “They have pushed us to a line that we can’t cross,” he said on Sunday. “They have taken it to the point where we simply must tell them: ‘Stop!’”
POLITICS
dallassun.com

US diverts LNG supplies away from China

Tankers loaded with US liquefied natural gas (LNG) that was reportedly destined for China have been diverted to head towards Britain instead, as Europe's energy crisis worsens by the day. The cargo is making its way through the UK's inshore waterways in a move that is "critical to tempering even...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
realcleardefense.com

A Ukraine Invasion Could Go Nuclear

As Russia’s buildup on the Ukrainian border continues, few observers note that an invasion of Ukraine could put nuclear reactors on the front line of military conflict. The world is underestimating the risk that full-scale, no-holds-barred conventional warfare could spark a catastrophic reactor failure, causing an unprecedented regional nuclear emergency.
MILITARY
realcleardefense.com

How NATO Must Respond if Russia Invades Ukraine

Amidst continued speculation as to whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will unleash yet another attack against Ukraine, the focus has been on the likelihood of a kinetic conflict in Europe along NATO’s Eastern Flank. Still, judging by the scope of the demands presented by Russia in the two so-called “draft treaties” with NATO and the United States, respectively, Moscow must have no illusions that these would be accepted, for they would remake Euro-Atlantic security, creating conditions that would undermine NATO and America’s ability to work with its allies. Putin may have already decided to move militarily, and calls for the West to negotiate could create a “maskirovka” and in doing so provide a casus belli for Moscow, which would try to claim that Washington had refused to consider its terms.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
rigzone.com

Mexico to Stop Exporting Oil in 2023

Mexico plans to end crude oil exports in 2023. Mexico plans to end crude oil exports in 2023 as part of a strategy by the nationalist government of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to reach self-sufficiency in the domestic fuels market. Petroleos Mexicanos, the Mexican state-owned producer known as Pemex, will...
HOUSTON, TX
Fox News

Russia will strike Ukraine soon -- Putin is playing with Biden and NATO

Do not be distracted by Russia’s announcement on Sunday of a troop withdrawal from the Ukrainian border. It may appear that Moscow is signaling, ahead of the just announced U.S.-Russia talks early next year, that it favors a diplomatic approach to resolving the current standoff with the U.S. and NATO over Ukraine. But in all likelihood it is just a ruse.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Pipeline#Gazprom#German#Polish#Gascade#Afp#Turkstream#Nord Stream 2
The Independent

EU admits relationship with Switzerland could ‘be obsolete’ in trade deal row

The relationship between the European Union and Switzerland could fall apart if negotiations over the country’s place in the EU market fail, says European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic.Talks of Switzerland binding more closely to the EU’s single market rules and a cap on their mutual agreements - which have gone on for 10 years - collapsed in May after stiff opposition from the Swiss.“Should new negotiations not lead to success, the bilateral agreements that were still in force would gradually expire and make our relationship obsolete at some point,” said Mr Sefcovic in an interview published in Der Spiegel...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
mix929.com

Putin says Nord Stream 2 link ready to calm gas prices

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday the Nord Stream 2 undersea gas pipeline would help to calm a surge in European gas prices and was ready to start exports now a second stretch of the pipeline has been filled. Nord Stream 2, completed in September...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy crisis: Britain leans on gas shipments from Qatar to ease supply squeeze

Britain has tapped Qatar as an informal natural gas supplier of last resort in the face of soaring gas prices, The Independent has learned, after foreign secretary Liz Truss visited the Gulf nation in October.Pressure to ensure gas supply has mounted as prices have risen at record rates across the EU and UK. Pandemic production disruption, lack of UK storage capacity and slimmer stores in major EU economies have left many countries scrambling to top up supplies of natural gas this winter.Energy suppliers this week described soaring gas prices as a “national crisis” and industry estimates suggest that consumers...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

European NatGas Down as USA LNG Cargoes Head to Region

Futures fell as much as 9.7 percent on Wednesday as a flotilla of U.S. LNG cargoes is headed to the region. European gas prices slumped for a sixth day, the longest losing streak in more than a year, as cargoes of the liquefied fuel head to the continent just as industrial shutdowns and warm weather curb demand.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy